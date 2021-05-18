House Democrats to Ask Biden to Halt U.S. Arms Sale to Israel Pending Review

WASHINGTON – Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee will request the Biden administration to delay a $735 million sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel pending review, sources confirmed to Haaretz.

Democrats held an emergency meeting on the proposed sale, Haaretz learned, after the Washington Post reported the sale of weapons including Joint Direct Attack Munitions ("JDAM") kits that transform bombs into precision-guided missiles and Guided Bomb Unit-39s (GBU-39), a weapon developed for penetrating fortified facilities located deep underground. The U.S. Defense Department previously sold Israel 14,500 JDAMs in a $1.8 billion arms sale in 2015.