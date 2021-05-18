Haaretz - back to home page
House Democrats to Ask Biden to Halt U.S. Arms Sale to Israel Pending Review

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who sits on the committee, said it would be 'appalling' for the administration to go through with the sale 'without any strings attached in the wake of escalating violence and attacks on civilians'

Ben Samuels
Washington
