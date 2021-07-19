GOP Lawmakers Using Antisemitism for Own Political Power, New Report Claims

WASHINGTON – Several Republican lawmakers are using antisemitism as a tool to mobilize extremism for their own political power, a new special report from the American Jewish Congress finds.

The AJCongress report, entitled "Jews Are Not A Prop," claims that politicians such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Scott Perry are engaging in virtual spaces where ideologies of hate commingle and virally spread – in turn amplifying, emboldening and normalizing antisemitism.