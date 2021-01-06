Haaretz - back to home page
Analysis |

Georgia Could Be a Big Win for American Jews – and a Big Loss for Netanyahu

The projected Democratic win in Georgia will usher in a new reality for Democrats, Republicans and American Jews of all stripes. But there's one Jewish politician who will likely be very disappointed with the results

Amir Tibon
Amir Tibon
