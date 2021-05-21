Opinion |
End U.S. 'Aid' to Israel. For the Sake of American Jews
The myth that Israel can’t survive without American military 'aid' animates the identities of U.S. Jews from left to right. It’s time to cut it out, for all of our sakes
In the weeks following the defeat of Nazi Germany in May 1945, Jewish leaders, from America, Britain and the Yishuv in Mandatory Palestine all instinctively rushed to the Allied occupation zones in Europe to extend whatever aid they could to the survivors of the Holocaust.
All but Jewish Agency boss David Ben-Gurion. He boarded a ship in the opposite direction: To New York.
