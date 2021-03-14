WASHINGTON – Never one to shy from controversy, Dr. Cornel West once again finds himself at the center of a firestorm after Harvard University refused to consider him for tenure – a decision he links to his support for Palestinian rights.

He has been one of America’s most prominent philosophy scholars and activists for decades, and West tells Haaretz that while he believes his anti-occupation stance played a central role in the university’s decision, he feels bullish about how far pro-Palestinian activism has come over the past 40 years and where it’s heading.