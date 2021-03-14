Haaretz - back to home page
Cornel West Explains Why He's Convinced His Views on Israel Led Him Out of Harvard

After Harvard denied his tenure review, Cornel West tells Haaretz that he finds reason for optimism in the evolution of pro-Palestinian activism over the past decades, and why he's especially bullish about the movement's future

Ben Samuels
Washington
