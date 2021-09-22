Analysis |
Biden Told the UN the Palestinians Can Wait, Giving Israel's Bennett Breathing Space
The U.S. president's speech to the United Nations didn’t throw any surprises when it comes to Iran or the Palestinians, but Biden's stated hope to mend ties with the UN has Israel worried
It is unlikely that U.S. President Joe Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday surprised Israel's leadership. On the two core issues of Iran and the Palestinians, Biden made public messages that had already become familiar over months of dialogue between Washington and Jerusalem.
