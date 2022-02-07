WASHINGTON – In her first term in Congress, Illinois congresswoman Marie Newman quickly fashioned herself into one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian lawmakers in the Democratic caucus. However, she is now embroiled in a bribery scandal largely focused on those positions.

An ongoing probe by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics significantly hampers the short-term political prospects of Newman. The 57-year-old representative was already facing an uphill primary battle against fellow Democratic Rep. Sean Casten on June 28 due to Illinois redistricting.