Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

An Ethics Scandal That's All About Israel-Palestine Is Rocking Washington

Rep. Marie Newman is being investigated by the House ethics panel after allegations that she promised a Palestinian-American academic a job if he didn’t compete in her Democratic primary race. She denies all wrongdoing

Ben Samuels
Washington
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ben Samuels
Washington

WASHINGTON – In her first term in Congress, Illinois congresswoman Marie Newman quickly fashioned herself into one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian lawmakers in the Democratic caucus. However, she is now embroiled in a bribery scandal largely focused on those positions. 

An ongoing probe by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics significantly hampers the short-term political prospects of Newman. The 57-year-old representative was already facing an uphill primary battle against fellow Democratic Rep. Sean Casten on June 28 due to Illinois redistricting.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments