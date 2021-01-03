With New Congress, Israel Loses Two of Its Best Friends in Washington

WASHINGTON - Israel officially lost two of its most stalwart Democratic supporters in Congress over the weekend, with Reps. Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel officially leaving office after more than three decades in public service.

It remains to be seen whether the departure of the two Jewish lawmakers marks a sea change in the Democratic Party’s support for Israel, but Congress is certainly losing two lawmakers who have maintained the status quo of bipartisan support for Israel over the past several decades. Both were favorites of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the most influential lobby group supporting Israel in the United States.

They were both two of the most senior Democrats to oppose the Iran nuclear deal, and their departure removes two significant intra-party roadblocks for the Biden administration’s potential re-engagement with the 2015 agreement from which the Trump administration withdrew.

The 83-year-old Lowey, who represents New York’s northern suburbs, has been described as an “old-style, pro-Israel Democrat” and was the first woman to chair the powerful House Appropriations Committee in charge of budget matters. She said one of the reasons she chose to head the committee is that it allocates U.S. funds toward foreign operations, specifically for Israel. Her farewell piece of legislation, the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, provides $250 million over five years to expand “people-to-people” Israeli and Palestinian grassroots programs.

“Nita Lowey was a champion for promoting people-to-people programs and this act is going to establish an ongoing way to fund these programs,” Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch told Haaretz last week, calling the act a fitting tribute to Lowey and her legacy of bipartisanship.

Open gallery view Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey speaking during a House Appropriations subcommittee, March 10, 2020. Credit: Andrew Harnik /AP

The 73-year-old Engel, whose constituents ranged from working class voters in the Bronx to more affluent residents in areas with large Jewish communities such as Riverdale and New Rochelle, was chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and used his influence to offer outspoken, unabashed support for Israel. He was defeated by Jamaal Bowman, a 44-year-old political newcomer supported by progressive groups such as Justice Democrats, in his June primary, serving as the latest significant example of a potential leftward shift within the party.

A Democratic foreign policy adviser told Haaretz shortly before Engel’s defeat that the difference in approaches taken by Bowman and Engel on the Israeli-Palestinian issue highlights how the Democratic Party is evolving on this front. “Engel represents a very old school and outdated approach of what it means to support Israel – basically supporting anything the Israeli government wants to do at any given time, no matter what,” the adviser said. “There is a growing constituency in the Democratic Party that doesn’t accept this approach anymore.”

MK Yair Lapid, chairman of Israel’s Yesh Atid party and current leader of the Israeli opposition, praised Engel over the weekend. “Thank you for your leadership, your wisdom and your friendship,” he tweeted. “You made a deep and lasting contribution to the Israel-U.S. alliance, to Israel’s security and to America’s unique role in the world.”

During his farewell address from the floor on Saturday, Engel stressed the importance of bipartisan support for Israel within Congress, saying: “I believe the United States and Israel share an incredibly important partnership; the cornerstone of this is the support it receives from both sides of the aisle. Congress should continue to give this partnership its full support in the future. No one should play partisan politics with America’s relationship with Israel.”