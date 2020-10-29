Why These Jewish Republican National Security Experts Are Endorsing Joe Biden

Two senior Republican national security figures endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden over U.S. President Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, citing the latter’s “coddling of dictators,” “inability to work with allies” and flawed character at a virtual event on Wednesday night.

The “Jewish Republicans for Biden – Putting Country over Party” online meeting, sponsored by the Florida Biden campaign, featured Eliot A. Cohen, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and former counselor of the Department of State during the George W. Bush administration, and Ambassador Eric Edelman, a career foreign service officer who served in senior positions at the departments of State and Defense and as ambassador to both Turkey and Finland under the Clinton and Bush administrations.

The two said that Trump’s foreign policy has left a dangerous power vacuum in the Middle East, which was not “good for Israel.”

“Nature abhors a vacuum and in the Middle East this means that other forces are going to fill the vacuum created by the absence of U.S. leadership,” Edelman said, “and it won’t be benign leadership – it will be Russia, it will be Iran and it will be Turkey.”

Trump’s behavior in the region could have consequences that “could potentially come back to haunt us ... in the form of terrorist attacks or disruption of energy markets, and the potential consequences would be very serious for the United States,” Edelman said.

“We need Joe Biden as president because he’ll govern the country and make Middle East policy based on American interests, and not some personal venal interest,” he added.

Edelman said he feared for the country’s future if Trump wins another term, and though he disagreed with Biden on several foreign policy issues, they were “normal disagreements that we ought to have in a democracy and that we can debate in a civil manner.”

Cohen agreed that “the country would be in extremely safe hands with Biden,” quoting a former head of Israeli intelligence who once told him: “If something is bad for the U.S.A., in the long run it’s bad for Israel.”

Cohen said, “I think a lot of Jews made a big mistake by taking something I was in favor of – moving the embassy to Jerusalem – and obsessing about that rather than the consequences of a U.S. that’s internally divided and distracted, that’s at war with itself and where Israel is a partisan issue, which it should never ever be – an America that has forgotten what its values [are] and cozies up to the murderers of journalists – that's not in Israel’s long-term security interest. Israel’s military and national security intelligence leaders understand that very, very well.”

In Cohen’s view, the U.S. State Department has been “virtually destroyed” under the watch of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his predecessor Rex Tillerson. He said he had confidence in Biden to “rebuild the diplomatic platform upon which U.S. diplomacy will be resting.”

Trump and his administration, Cohen said, “simply see the world as a jungle, and that’s not the way Americans have traditionally viewed it. What people don’t realize is the extent to which our values act as a tremendous source of strength – this is something that, for sure, President Trump does not understand.”

But ultimately, both said, it was Trump’s flawed character and lack of values that drove them to endorse Biden in the upcoming election, despite viewing themselves as center-right security hawks.

The two men were among 780 retired generals, admirals, ambassadors and senior National Security officials who signed a statement in August endorsing Biden for president.

Cohen said that what disturbed him most about Trump’s foreign policy was his disregard for moral leadership. “When people see us cozying up to the likes of Vladimir Putin or [Turkish President Recep] Tayyip Erdogan or the leadership in Saudi Arabia right now, they just think we don’t care about any values whatsoever.”

Edelman said that just as former President Ronald Reagan maintained that he never left the Democratic Party but the Democratic Party left him, “I have found the Republican Party under Donald Trump has left me and has left the values I believed in.”

During his service, Edelman recalled, he had watched with “growing alarm” as Erdogan began to systematically move his country toward authoritarianism. “As I have watched the Trump presidency, I have found myself going back to that experience,” he said.

“He is a would-be authoritarian, as we have seen in the last few weeks, complaining that his attorney general hasn’t indicted his opponents, calling for his opponents to be locked up and calling the press an enemy of the people. I’ve seen how this movie turns out, and it’s not pretty.”