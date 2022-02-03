When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign came to an end last June, Reform and Conservative leaders in the United States didn’t bother concealing their relief. Their relationship with Israel’s longest-serving premier had long since hit rock bottom as his policies and rhetoric increasingly reflected the fact that his political fate had become dependent on the far right and ultra-Orthodox parties who scorned liberal, non-Orthodox Diaspora Jews.

Even though the man who took his place, Naftali Bennett, came from the religious Zionist right, they regarded his “coalition of change” with optimism. They had good reason: his public declarations that repairing ties between Israel and the Diaspora was a top priority and close to his heart – his parents, after all, had once been U.S. Reform Jews; he had spent part of his adult life as a New York businessman; and his political partners in the government included parties like Labor and Meretz, whom they viewed as sympathetic to their concerns.

Seven months later, whatever honeymoon existed between Bennett and leaders of North America’s non-Orthodox movements appears to have come to a screeching halt.

Within the past week, leaders of both of the largest streams of U.S. Judaism have signed onto letters sharply critical of what they perceive as a dismissive attitude by Bennett toward important Diaspora issues, describing his behavior as “unacceptable” and expressing “outrage” and a sense of “betrayal.”

The first rumble of discontent became apparent with the publication of a January 25 letter demanding “unequivocal action by the Israeli government and security apparatus” against ongoing settler violence in the West Bank, following a bloody attack on human rights activists by masked men.

The letter urged “the entire Israeli government to unite in strong condemnation against these acts, to work decisively to hold those responsible accountable, and to confront the growing threats posed by these extremists with the determination and seriousness that this grave situation requires.” It was signed by leaders of Reform and Conservative movements and their rabbinical branches, along with the Anti-Defamation League, National Council of Jewish Women and the Israel Policy Forum.

“As pro-Israel Jewish organizations,” it continued, “we are deeply concerned by these trends and request that you address them. These attacks serve as an affront to Israel’s rule of law, to Israeli democracy, and to Jewish values, while undermining Israel’s image and relations with the United States government, American people, and American Jewry.”

Israel must “confront the growing threats posed by these extremists with the determination and seriousness that this grave situation requires,” it concluded.

It was written after Bennett described organized settler violence as an “insignificant phenomenon,” in reaction to Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev labeling it “Jewish terrorism.”

Open gallery view A Palestinian family in their West Bank home following an attack by settlers last year. Credit: Nasser Nasser / AP

The waiting game

The second issue upsetting Reform and Conservative leaders cuts deeper into the Diaspora Jewish identity: Bennett’s retreat from a stated commitment to implement a plan for egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall – the painstakingly negotiated deal that Netanyahu “froze” in June 2017 after strong opposition from his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, happened to be in the Knesset holding meetings on the very day the new coalition was formed last year and met with party leaders of the new government.

“Almost all of them were clear that quickly fast-tracking and implementing the Kotel [Western Wall] agreement was high on the agenda. Why? It was, they said, important to set a tone that non-Orthodox Jews in Israel and in the Diaspora matter, and there is a place for everyone at the Kotel to pray as they choose – and there’s a place for everyone within the spectrum of Jewish belief and practice in the State of Israel. We heard that loudly and clearly, from the prime minister to the foreign minister [Yair Lapid] to the diaspora affairs minister, Nachman Shai,” Jacobs recounted in an interview on the Haaretz Weekly Podcast, which will be published early next week.

Rabbi Ashira Konigsburg, chief program officer at the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and chief operating officer at the Rabbinical Assembly, similarly remembers visiting Israel last summer and being “heartened and excited to hear the prime minister and members of his coalition talk about the importance of the connection between Israel and Jews around the world.”

In meetings with government ministers, “the message we received at the time was so hopeful that once the [state] budget was passed and the coalition was securely established, the Kotel agreement would be next,” she says.

Jacobs recalls that they were told to “wait”: sit down, stay quiet and be patient until the “critical” landmark of passing the budget, when the new coalition would stand on solid enough ground to address the sensitive issue of the Western Wall.

The budget was passed in early November, but then weeks and months went by – and nothing moved.

Over the months, there were signs that the coalition was dragging its feet on the deal, with Bennett keeping mum on the issue, passing the buck to his cabinet secretary, Shalom Shlomo, who he put in charge of the matter.

Open gallery view Rabbi Rick Jacobs with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid in 2019. Credit: The Union for Reform Judaism

Last Friday, Bennett was forced to break his silence when asked about the Kotel deal in an interview with the Jerusalem Post. He began offering up excuses for a decision not to move ahead with the deal, attempting to soften the blow for Diaspora Jews.

“This is a controversial topic in this coalition – we knew in advance that we cannot advance everything,” Bennett said. “This government is meant to save the country and bring it back to function. It cannot fulfill everyone’s wishes … not all of our dreams will come true in this government. It’s no secret that I have a special closeness and caring about Diaspora Jewry, especially American Jewry, as someone whose parents grew up as Jews in the United States, who were unaffiliated. I want Diaspora Jews to continue their efforts to feel that they have a home here in Israel. Even if there are disagreements, it’s okay, but we need to keep up communication with them.”

Jacobs had no problem communicating his reaction. “We are not just disappointed – we are outraged,” he says, calling Bennett’s about-face “completely unacceptable.”

“The prime minister just casually says, ‘You know, we can’t do this. I’m sorry,’” Jacobs says, incredulously. “Were we not in deep conversation? Were we not hearing loud, clear, public promises? And then to kind of casually dismiss it? No, that’s not how it works.”

Konigsburg was also shocked “to hear suddenly that it’s off the table, that it’s not happening. It was very disheartening … we do feel really betrayed,” she says.

Open gallery view Rabbi Ashira Konigsburg praying at the Western Wall. Credit: Courtesy

‘Unconscionable’

Their words were punctuated by sharp statements from their movements. The URJ statement took issue with Bennett’s assessment that there is insufficient agreement within his coalition to move the Kotel deal ahead.

“The truth is there is broad support in his coalition to finally move forward on this long-delayed and eminently fair compromise,” the statement read. “In the meantime, there has been an aggressive public campaign by the ultra-Orthodox to demonize Reform and Conservative Jews and misrepresent the Kotel agreement – egged on by now opposition leader Netanyahu in his desperate efforts to cause the broadly representative Israeli government coalition to collapse.”

Bennett’s capitulation, the Reform Movement argued, will only “embolden and empower those antidemocratic, anti-religious equality forces.”

The Conservative movement similarly decried “the continued denial of religious freedom” at the Kotel. “It is unconscionable that Prime Minister Bennett has shelved the [plans for an egalitarian plaza] in light of the fact that alongside a majority of ministers and MKs in the present government who concur with the implementation, the majority of Israelis also believes that there should be free access for all Jews to pray according to their custom at the Western Wall.”

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox Jews praying at the Western Wall last autumn. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Konigsburg warns that the ongoing Kotel wound is causing real damage to the relationship non-Orthodox Jews are able to form with Israel.

“We really are concerned that an increasing number of our members don’t see themselves represented in the way Judaism continues to be practiced in the Jewish state,” she says. “I think that if people don’t see themselves as part of the Jewish state and feel connected to it, then it gets increasingly difficult to provide the kind of support that I think Israel comes to rely upon,” Konigsburg adds. “That’s not a threat. It’s a reality.”

The sense of disappointment caused by Bennett’s behavior is “not unfamiliar” after the Netanyahu years. “After all, back then the agreement was made, and then we were let down,” Konigsburg notes.

But both rabbis say this comes as such a blow because their hopes and expectations regarding Bennett and his government were higher.

The “good cops” in the coalition, particularly Foreign Minister Lapid and Diaspora Affairs Minister Shai, have continued to offer reassuring words even as Bennett shifted course, but offering only “moves to upgrade” the existing egalitarian prayer space.

“We’re not looking for modest improvements, it is time for [the original Western Wall] compromise to be implemented. It was more than fair, and it asked everyone to give something up,” Jacobs says, dismissing Bennett’s claim that he needs consensus within his coalition to move forward.

“This is a moment where courageous leadership is needed; there won’t be unanimity. I’m a Jewish leader, too – there’s never unanimity on anything, not even what we’re going to have for dinner.”

As fragile as the coalition may be, “you have to also come together and do the things that are right, that are right for the Jewish state, that are right for the Jewish people,” Jacobs concludes. “This is one of those things.”