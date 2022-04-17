Vice President Harris Serves Israeli Settlement Wine at Passover Event

WASHINGTON — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris inadvertently served wine produced at a West Bank settlement during a Passover seder she hosted alongside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Harris and Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, hosted the seder at the Vice President's Residence, where they were joined by Jewish members of their staff. Emhoff tweeted an innocuous image of the seder along with well-wishes for the holiday, though Channel 12 reporter Yuna Leibzon noted the wine on the table was from the Psagot Winery in the West Bank.

Psagot notably named a wine after former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who declared in 2019 that Israel’s West Bank settlements were “not per se inconsistent with international law,” condemning a European Court of Justice ruling that products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the Golan Heights must be labelled accordingly. His wife was later photographed landing at Andrews Air Force Base holding a Psagot shopping bag.

Pompeo became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli settlement in the West Bank when he visited Psagot, where he declared products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel” in a major policy shift. Liberal Jewish organizations made this one of their primary demands of policy reversal after the Biden administration assumed power, though there has been no movement on this to date.

Herbie Ziskend, Senior Advisor for Communications to the Vice President, said "the wine served at the Seder was in no way intended to be an expression of policy."

The seder is just the latest example of Harris and Emhoff bringing Jewish traditions to the Vice President's Residence, including vocally centering Jewish values at the center of his worldview, hanging a mezuzah on the home's front door frame, visiting Holocaust memorials and Jewish cultural sites on official foreign visits.