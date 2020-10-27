Trump Says 'We Have 10' Countries Waiting to Join Israeli-Arab Deals After U.S. Election

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that up to 10 more countries will normalize ties with Israel, following agreements and declarations secured from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

According to Trump, any further steps in peace accords between Israel and other countries will be taken after the U.S. election on November 3.

When asked whether other countries will normalize ties with Israel while boarding Air Force for campaign travel at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump replied: "We have five, but we really have probably nine or 10 that are right in the mix. I'll think well have all of them… It will be after the election. We're doing a lot of work right now."

Trump added that "I'm involved in all of these deals. The beauty is that peace in the Middle East with no money and with no blood, there's no blood over the sand."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday and meet with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz.

On Friday, Trump announced that Israel and Sudan agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, senior U.S. officials said.

"The leaders agreed to the normalization of relations between Sudan and Israel and to end the state of belligerence between their nations," according to a joint statement issued by the three countries.

A signing ceremony was expected to be held at the White House in coming weeks, the officials said.

The joint statement said the leaders agreed to begin economic and trade relations, with an initial focus on agriculture.

In September, Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed U.S.-brokered agreements at the White House.

The historic signing ceremony was overseen by Trump, while Netanyahu was joined by the UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan.