Trump Lashes Out at Mega-donor Adelson for Not Giving Enough to His Campaign, Report Says

U.S. President Donald Trump angered mega-donor Sheldon Adelson during a heated phone conversation in which he accused Adelson of not doing enough to help his reelection campaign, Politico reported on Sunday, citing three sources.

Republican Party officials had to intervene in order to assess the damage to the key relationship. Sources close to Adelson said it's not clear whether this will dissuade Adelson from donating more to Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

According to the report, Adelson had called Trump to talk about coronavirus economic relief legislation and the economy, and Trump lashed out at Adelson, asking why he was not doing more to support his campaign.

One source said that from the conversation, it seems that Trump does not actually know how much Adelson has donated to his campaign over the years, an amount estimated at tens of millions of dollars. A report by The Guardian in February said Adelson and his wife Miriam intend to give $100 million for election campaigns for Trump and other Republican nominees.

Trump's campaign outraised the Joe Biden campaign in July, reversing recent trends.

Adelson, a casino mogul with an estimated worth of nearly $30 billion and whose wife Miriam is the richest woman in Israel, was once also a key supporter of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last year, there were reports of similar antagonism toward the Adelsons by Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. Sheldon Adelson reportedly told Sara: "Calm down, we're doing the best we can. I lose 40-50 million dollars a year [on daily newspaper Israel Hayom] … We regularly write in your favor and you keep shouting at me."