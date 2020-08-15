The Pentagon Is Forming a UFO Task Force, Report Says

A week after President Donald Trump told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs that he would follow the conspiracy theory-peddling host's lead on investigating UFOs, CNN is reporting that the Pentagon is forming a UFO task force.

According to that report, the task force is being headed by Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist and will be announced soon. Other entities with sway in Washington, DC - arguably more so than Dobbs - have recently pushed for the nation's intelligence apparatus to address the topic as well, but it never hurts to ask when you have a Trump-friendly cable talk show.

The president appeared on Dobbs' program August 4 for a chat where the host derided "The Deep State," then asked Trump about unidentified flying objects.

"Actually a lot of my friends are very concerned about what the federal government is doing when it comes to UFOs," Dobbs said. "So if I could just ask you, are we going to commit, are you going to commit more resources to exploring UFOs and open the documents to the public?"

The president's response left Dobbs giggling with glee.

"Well, I think probably in this country, you are the UFO expert, so I'm going to be totally guided by the great Lou Dobbs and I will tell you that I will do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency," Trump answered.

It isn't just right-wing talk shows who want to know what's flying around over the country.

In June, the Senate Intelligence Committee asked the Pentagon to take a look at recent videos of US aircraft having run-ins with foreign objects, then tell the public what's going on.

Committee Chairman Marco Rubio told WFOR-TV last month that knowing what's in the sky where US military exercises are taking place is a good idea.

"Frankly, if it's something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we've seen some sort of technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary," the Republican senator said.

Former Democratic Senator Harry Reid praised the Pentagon in April for releasing aerial video footage that helped pique curiosity about "unidentified aerial phenomena" observed by the US Navy.

"I'm glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available;" the retired Nevada lawmaker tweeted. "The US needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed.

The Pentagon has not commented on the alleged formation of a UFO task force.