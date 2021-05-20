The New Front in the New York City Mayor's Race: Israel-Palestine

As New Yorker City residents prepare to vote in the mayoral primary elections next month, foreign policy may play an outsize role in the candidates they choose. Though the mayor’s only role is to govern the five boroughs, some in the city’s Jewish and Muslim communities are fiercely reviewing how candidates respond to the current flare-up between Israel and Gaza.

Candidate Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur and early frontrunner in the race, bore the brunt of the recent tension. On May 11, as clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem reached their peak and Gaza militant groups began their rocket fire on Israel, Yang Tweeted: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of N.Y.C. will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

The tweet gained major traction, with over 46,000 likes. It also drew over 37,000 responses, the most prominent of which called Yang’s statements “repugnant” and condemned him for supporting “ethnic cleansing” and the “wicked, evil and inhumane” actions of the Israeli government.

Yang was praised by Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who said “Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib,” referring to Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who have been vocally pro-Palestine. This endorsement wasn’t necessarily helpful for Yang, who is, after all, running in a Democratic primary in one of the most liberal cities in the country. While he won praise from Cruz, he was widely condemned by fellow Democrats throughout the city and the country.

Yang was disinvited from a Muslim organized food drive in Queens in response to the tweet. Prominent Democratic N.Y. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that it was “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing nine children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked. But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

Yang later backpedaled and said that his tweet was overly simplistic and he agreed with his campaign volunteers who felt he’d failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering on both sides. He tweeted again: “I mourn for every Palestinian life taken before its time as I do for every Israeli. Support of a people does not make one blind to the pain and suffering of others.”

David Birdsell, Dean of the CUNY Baruch’s Public and International Affairs Department, says the political landscape of New York City has changed, and people like Yang, who may not have received pushback in the 1980s for a pro-Israel approach, are now facing reproach from Muslims, along with other democrats in the game. New York City’s Muslim population currently stands at around 700,000, and is growing.

“It will encourage them to say less than they would like to,” Birdsell said of the candidates.

The city is also home to more than 1.5 million Jews, and Birdsell also noted how powerful the vote from the Orthodox Jewish community can be, especially if a rabbi calls on his congregation to vote in a way that supports “fealty to the cause of Israeli nationhood and the physical integrity of the state.”

Yang is currently being backed by Brooklyn’s Councilman Kalman Yeger and State Assemblyman Simcha Eichstein, both Jewish leaders with pools of Jewish constituents. He also supports a more hands-off approach to regulating yeshiva curriculums, which is a priority for the Haredi voting public.

Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams also tweeted a statement in support of Israel on May 11, but got far less pushback. His tweet had just around 1,300 likes and over 800 replies: “Today on Yom Yerushalayim” – Jerusalem Day in Israel – “Israel came under attack from Hamas-fired rockets in Gaza. Israelis live under the constant threat of terrorism and war and New York City's bond with Israel remains unbreakable. I stand shoulder to shoulder with the people Israel at this time of crisis.”

Nearly every retweet or comment was one condemning Adams for his stance. Twitter users retweeted Adam’s post adding that he’d lost their votes.

The office of candidate Kathryn Garcia, a former city sanitation commissioner, told Haaretz that Garcia has always supported Israel and that as mayor she would focus on serving New Yorkers who are worried about their foreign family members.

The office of candidate Shaun Donovan, the former director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said he supports Israel’s right to defend itself and condemns Hamas for their rocket attacks. Donovan, who used to work with the Obama administration, mentioned that he expects that Biden and his team will soon bring about a ceasefire.

Current Mayor Bill De Blasio was elected to the post in 2013 and maintained his seat for a second term. A general election to replace him will be held on November 2, 2021. This year, the city will employ a new ranked-choice voting system; voters will rank their candidates in order from most wanted to least wanted.

