Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Top News

Teen Accused of Plotting to Kill Biden Is Son of Jewish Attorney Once Called ‘Schindler for Tibetans’

Alexander Hillel Treisman's father was a well-known lawyer and activist in Santa Fe on behalf of Tibetan and Native American rights

JTA
Ben Sales
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
JTA
Ben Sales

Comments