Support for the Palestinians Is Growing in Washington, and It's Not Just About Gaza

WASHINGTON – The latest round of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has provoked previously unimaginable levels of public criticism from members of the Democratic Party toward the Israeli government.

What began as steadily increasing condemnations of Israel’s potential evictions of three Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, has extended to full-throated denunciations of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians over the past seven decades, with lawmakers accusing Israel of violating international law from the House floor.

For leading Palestinian thinkers and pro-Palestinian activists, these developments did not happen overnight.

“People of conscience looking at this issue should immediately recognize the power imbalance and injustice, and speak out about it. That hasn’t always been the case here – in fact, it’s been quite the opposite,” says Yousef Munayyer, a nonresident fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC.

While speaking out in support of Palestinians has long been viewed as a taboo with immense political costs, Munayyer argues that elected officials are now perceiving costs for not speaking up about it.

“That’s very different, and it’s because there’s a significant change in attitudes around this issue – not just with the base of the Democratic Party, but where Americans are on this issue,” he says. “They see something fundamentally unjust with the ongoing denial on people’s basic rights to no end.”

Simone Zimmerman is the director of B’Tselem USA, the American branch of the Israeli human rights NGO. She believes members of Congress have a growing understanding that events of the past several weeks are connected to each other.

“This is what apartheid looks like: It’s oppression and dispossession, and it looks different in different places but it is all aimed toward upholding Jewish supremacy across the land,” she says. “It’s remarkable to see people realizing those connections and expressing their outrage.”

Zimmerman, who co-founded the progressive IfNotNow movement during the 2014 Gaza war to protest U.S.-Jewish institutional support for Israel’s actions, says the Democratic Party and the electorate have been transformed in the subsequent seven years.

“Democrats are in a different place since then. How can progressives talk about defunding the police and ending our endless wars abroad and then just leave Israel out?” she asks. “That’s actually holding Israel to a lower standard, and progressives are actually understanding that.”

Open gallery view Protesters holding signs as they gather in front of the Israeli Embassy to protest its actions against the Palestinians, yesterday. Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Munayyer observes that while the United States has many problems, including the ongoing legacy of inequality, Americans in general aspire to values such as freedom, justice and equality.

“When you look at the situation on the ground, it becomes really hard to square. Americans are increasingly waking up to the reality that the situation on the ground is in direct confrontation with the values that they as Americans hold dear.”

Natural groundswell of support

Democratic support has manifested itself in a variety of mediums, ranging from social media posts in support of Palestinians to a widely supported, unprecedented letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that slammed Israel – as well as the most vocal, unrestrained criticism of the Biden administration from within the party since he became president.

“This shift from empty statements to tangible actions and calls for accountability shows how low the bar is in our politics,” Zimmerman says. “It’s still very radical in American politics to affirm that Palestinians are human beings who deserve all of the rights that any other human being deserves.”

Last week’s special order was perhaps the most notable example of politicians offering unabashed support for Palestinians. Nearly a dozen lawmakers decried Israel’s actions, not just over the past several weeks but since the state’s inception. Their speeches were rebutted by another bloc of pro-Israel Democrats.

The pro-Palestinian stance of these lawmakers reached unprecedented levels on Wednesday after Reps. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Mark Pocan introduced a resolution attempting to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel — the first-ever attempt by sitting members of Congress to block such a sale.

One of the most notable elements of the statements in recent weeks is the variety of ways these lawmakers have related to Palestinians. They discussed their own experiences with police brutality, facing racial and religious discrimination, being child refugees resulting from war, and experiencing how U.S. aid contributes to state violence.

For Munayyer, this indicates how natural the groundswell of support is for Palestinians. “People are genuinely wrestling with the very real contradictions between these aspirational values and the real stuff that’s happening on the ground, and they are connecting to it in their own ways,” he says. “It really speaks to how organic this change is and how much it is being driven from the bottom.”

Zimmerman, meanwhile, believes it highlights the importance of having lawmakers from a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences. “Having people who are closer to the pain of all these oppressions shows what’s so transformative about this cohort of lawmakers – they can speak from their direct life experience,” she says. “Palestinians themselves are being heard and taken more seriously in our national discourse, and the presence of [Rep. Rashida Tlaib] in Congress absolutely contributes to that.”

Open gallery view Activists protesting Israel's military actions against Palestinians, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington yesterday. Credit: ALEX WONG - AFP

Noura Erakat, a Palestinian-American legal scholar and human rights attorney, echoes that much of the lawmakers’ contextualization comes from their own respective, personal experiences and understandings of how U.S. policy impacts the world.

“Even as [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is condemning the killing of Palestinian children, she’s connected back to the abuse of migrant children at the U.S. border, specifically under the Trump administration,” Erakat says, noting that what’s happening in Israel and Palestine is not a random foreign policy issue but a pillar of U.S. policy itself.

Another reason for this contextualization, Erakat argues, is protection from potential conflation of criticism of Israel as antisemitism.

“When they contextualize it in this global form – ‘I’m against the genocide of the Rohingya, I’m against the genocide of the Uighurs, I’m against the violence of the police in Colombia to quell unrest; I support these uprisings just as I support Palestinians’ – it’s basically a signal,” she says. “They’re responding to a rhetoric that has weaponized any critique of Israel as somehow being antisemitic and out of line.”

Erakat believes Americans better understand what is happening to Palestinians now thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement, and ever-present images and discussions around police brutality.

“What’s happening on the ground is fundamentally about human rights: not about some age-old religious conflict, but about state violence – state violence that Americans have become very intimately familiar with because of the grotesque spectacle of murder of unarmed black people,” she says.

“We have come to understand that Palestinians are subject to similar state violence,” she adds.

Zimmerman similarly credits the Black Lives Matter movement with fundamentally transforming the terrain on where conversations on justice are occurring.

“Anybody who takes seriously the lessons of this movement can’t help but draw the connections when it comes to Israel-Palestine. But also, each time we see another horrifying image on our screen, it’s hard for people to ignore that,” she says.

Erakat, however, believes the recent outpouring of support doesn’t necessarily reflect a landmark moment, but merely illustrates just how explicitly violent Israeli actions have been, extending beyond theory. “There isn’t this plausible deniability to say ‘This is a conflict, we need to reduce tension’ when you have such explicitly violent images,” she says.

She says that outpouring is part of a steady shift, evidenced by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ support for Palestinians during his presidential run and the majority of the Democratic presidential candidates opting not to attend the AIPAC Policy Conference during primary season.

According to Erakat, the fact the condemnations are remarkable in themselves emphasizes “how thoroughly dehumanized Palestinians are and how utterly counterproductive the conversation in the United States is.”

“There’s only 435 members of the House, and only a handful – not even a proportionate number of those represent Palestinians in the United States – have spoken up and decried an explicit human rights abuse,” Erakat notes. “It’s good, but it’s in lockstep with what’s been steadily shifting.”

Munayyer notes that transformational change is something that happens over time. “It doesn’t necessarily happen in equidistant steps, and you can’t always predict when the leaps and breakthroughs will come and completely catalyze the way that things are moving forward,” he says.

He adds that when the first legislation around sanctions toward South Africa was introduced in the early 1970s, it had very few co-sponsors and went nowhere in Congress.

“It took nearly 20 years to get to a veto-proof majority – and even then you still had many Republicans willing to go down with the apartheid ship. That doesn’t happen without constant effort to build on the changes that are taking place and grow a movement,” he says.

“You can’t really predict where the ceilings are going to be and when they will be busted through,” Munayyer concludes. “But support is growing, and so long as the situation on the ground continues to be what it is, it’s only going to keep moving in that direction.”