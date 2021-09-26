'Reckless Decision': Progressives Explain Opposition to Iron Dome Vote

In the 48 hours following the overwhelming House vote to grant $1 billion in emergency Iron Dome funding, several of the progressive Democrats who did not vote in favor of the aid explained their votes.

The lawmakers publicly commented on their controversial decisions, citing frustration with leadership's lack of transparency, desire to see open debate about the need for additional aid and general opposition to U.S. military assistance.

Democrats who voted against the bill include Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andre Carson, Ilhan Omar, Marie Newman, Ayanna Pressley, Jesus Garcia, Raul Grijalva and Cori Bush. Rep. Thomas Massie was the sole Republican no-vote. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hank Johnson voted present.

Ocasio-Cortez, who switched her vote from "no" to present at the last moment, explained she opposed the bill and pleaded with party leadership to delay the vote. She decried House leadership's "reckless decision" to rush the vote, saying it "created a tinderbox of vitriol, disingenuous framing, deeply racist accusations and depictions." She further apologized to those she disappointed with her vote and acknowledged that she understands those who believe her reasoning was insufficient.

Pressley also cited the process as a primary factor behind her vote, saying "If we can’t move with urgency on critical domestic spending in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, there’s no reason we should move this way on military spending"

Omar explained the U.S. "should not be ramming through a last-minute $1 billion increase in military funding for Israel without any accountability." She noted that the $1b in question adds 14 times more than what the U.S. already spends while accounting for 60 percent of what the U.S. has already provided.

Johnson echoed this in his explanation, saying that the additional $1 billion on top of the already committed $3.8b - "particularly given the assessment that [Netanyahu] was the driving force behind the conflict, which gave rise to this exorbitant emergency request."

Bush and Tlaib, meanwhile, cited Israel's human rights record behind their respective votes, decrying Israeli "war crimes, human rights abuses and violence" and saying money should be invested in local communities rather than funding "an apartheid state's military."

Open gallery view Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a news conference discussing in Washington, this week. Credit: Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters