Razor-thin Margins in Georgia Senate Races That Will Decide Fate of Biden's Agenda

Democrats and Republicans were locked in tight U.S. Senate races in Georgia on Tuesday as final votes were counted in a showdown that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden enjoys control of Congress or faces stiff Republican opposition to his reform plans.

The leads swung back and forth between Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic Black church in Atlanta.

With 97 percent reporting, Warnock was ahead of Loeffler by less than a percentage point and Ossoff had pulled into a dead heat with Perdue, according to Edison Research.

Warnock and Ossoff made big gains on the Republicans after a batch of votes was reported from Democratic-leaning DeKalb County. An Edison exit poll of more than 5,200 voters found half had voted for Trump in November and half for Biden. The voters were also evenly split on whether Democrats or Republicans should control the Senate.

The survey included both early voters and voters who cast ballots on Tuesday. Democrats must win both contests in Georgia to take control of the Senate. A double Democratic win would create a 50-50 split in the Senate and give Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote after she and Biden take office on January 20. The party already has a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

If Republicans hold even one of the two seats, they would effectively wield veto power over Biden's political and judicial appointees as well as many of his legislative initiatives in areas such as economic relief, climate change, healthcare and criminal justice.

No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in Georgia in 20 years, but opinion surveys showed both races as exceedingly close. The head-to-head runoff elections, a quirk of state law, became necessary when no candidate in either race exceeded 50% of the vote in November.

Biden's narrow statewide win over Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election - the first for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 - has given the party reason for optimism in a state dominated by Republicans for decades.

Antisemitism

With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, both Democrats and Republicans have used allegations of antisemitism and “anti-Israel” scandals as talking points for why their opponents are not fit for office.

Ossoff, has become one of the most high-profile Jewish Democratic politicians in America in recent months. He has long embraced his heritage, highlighting how growing up Jewish taught him to fight for social justice.

Over the summer, Perdue ran an attack ad appearing to digitally enhance the size of Ossoff’s nose, which his campaign termed an “unintentional error.”

“First, you were lengthening my nose in attack ads to remind everybody that I’m Jewish,” Ossoff told Perdue at a debate. “Then, when that didn’t work, you started calling me some kind of an Islamic terrorist. And then, when that didn’t work, you started calling me a Chinese communist.”

Ossoff later called Perdue a “virulent and unrepentant anti-Semite” after Perdue declined to issue a public apology. “A U.S. senator who uses ancient anti-Semitic imagery to inflame hatred against his Jewish opponent must be crushed by Jewish voters on Election Day,” Ossoff wrote about the incident last month.

In conversations Haaretz, Ossoff, who recently set the record for most funds raised in a quarter in U.S. history, highlighted the dangerous rise in right-wing extremism over the past several years and noting that the “renaissance of civic engagement rejects right-wing extremism and now has served to defeat (U.S. President) Donald Trump. The task at hand is to ensure that this movement blossoms and continues as more than mere opposition.”

Meanwhile, Perdue has highlighted his support for Trump’s Israel policies over the past four years – including U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the embassy there, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and the Abraham Accords peace deals with several Arab countries. Perdue also called fighting antisemitism “in all forms and at all levels” a top priority, arguing that the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement “has served as a catalyst to the rising frequency of attacks against Jews.”

Perdue has also used Ossoff’s alliance with fellow Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock to urge Jewish voters to vote for Republicans. Perdue and his fellow Republican incumbent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, have made Warnock’s views on Israel as central tenants of their campaign.

“Jon Ossoff has chosen to stand side-by-side with and defend his running mate Raphael Warnock, whose unacceptable positions include comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa, celebrating renowned anti-Semite Jeremiah Wright, and likening Israel’s sitting prime minister to segregationists,” Perdue wrote.

Warnock said in a 2016 sermon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies were “tantamount to saying occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever,” echoing segregationist George Wallace’s comment of “segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.” In past sermons, he has criticized the way the Israeli military handled Palestinian demonstrators during protests at the Gaza border.

“Rev. Warnock has a long history of anti-Israel extremism. He defended Jeremiah Wright’s antisemitic comments. He embraced the anti-Zionist Black Lives Matter organization. And he thinks Israel is an ‘oppressive regime’ for fighting back against terrorism,” Loeffler tweeted in November.

Like Perdue, Loeffler has similarly praised Trump’s Israel and Middle East policies and highlighted the BDS movement as a reason for the “exponential rise in antisemitic attacks across the nation over the last few years.”

In response, Warnock said that “My opponents are trying to use Israel as a wedge issue. I wish I were surprised. I do not believe Israel is an apartheid state, as some have suggested.”

He has since been endorsed by the Democratic Majority for Israel, a centrist pro-Israel political action committee, thanks to his support of U.S. military aid to Israel and his strong condemnation of the BDS movement. He has also said he has developed a greater understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, criticizing Hamas and rejecting any equivalency between Israel and apartheid.

There are about 100,000 registered Jewish voters in the state, with some 36,000 identifying as Democrats and a further 50,000 as independents. These Jewish voters could very well determine who wins the razor-thin majority which would decide if U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will have both houses of Congress by his side.