Ossoff's Expected Georgia Win Will Make Jewish History

WASHINGTON – Jon Ossoff's likely electoral victory Tuesday in Georgia's Senate runoff marks several significant milestones for the new Jewish senator.

The 33-year-old Ossoff, who has just over half the vote with 98 percent reported, will apparently be Georgia's first-ever Jewish senator, as well as the first Jewish senator elected from a southern state since the 1880s. If his lead holds, he will also be the youngest Democrat to be elected to the Senate since President-elect Joe Biden in 1973.

Ossoff's victory would be a remarkable moment in the state's Jewish history, which has seen antisemitic attacks from white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan dating back to the Civil War. In a 1913 trial riddled with antisemitism, a Jewish businessman named Leo Frank was convicted of raping and murdering a 13-year-old female employee. He was lynched in prison by a mob after Georgia's governor changed his death sentence to life in prison.

The Anti-Defamation League was founded in the aftermath of Frank's murder, and lobbied the State of Georgia to issue a posthumous pardon decades later. The consensus among historians is that he was wrongly convicted

Ossoff is expected to be the 37th Jew ever elected to the Senate, and will join eight other Jewish senators currently serving, seven Democrats and independent Bernie Sanders, who votes along Democratic lines. Jewish Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is 37 years Ossoff's senior, will likely serve as Senate Majority leader thanks to Ossoff's victory – which would make him the first Jewish Senate majority leader.

Georgia's 100,000 registered Jewish voters in the state, 36,000 of whom identify as Democrats and a further 50,000 as independents, undoubtedly helped put Ossoff and Warnock over the top. Ossoff currently holds a lead of 16,000 votes over his Republican opponent David Perdue.

Over the summer, Perdue ran an attack ad in which the size of Ossoff’s nose appeared to be digitally enhanced, which his campaign termed an “unintentional error.”

“First, you were lengthening my nose in attack ads to remind everybody that I’m Jewish,” Ossoff told Perdue at a debate. “Then, when that didn’t work, you started calling me some kind of an Islamic terrorist. And then, when that didn’t work, you started calling me a Chinese communist.”

Ossoff later called Perdue a “virulent and unrepentant antisemite” after Perdue declined to issue a public apology. “A U.S. senator who uses ancient antisemitic imagery to inflame hatred against his Jewish opponent must be crushed by Jewish voters on Election Day,” Ossoff wrote about the incident last month

He has long embraced his heritage, highlighting how growing up Jewish taught him to fight for social justice. “I’m descended from Ashkenazi immigrants who fled pogroms in the early 20th century, and I grew up among relatives who were Holocaust survivors,” he told Haaretz last month. “So my Jewish upbringing instilled in me a conviction to fight for the marginalized and oppressed, and also to be vigilant where there’s the risk that authoritarianism may emerge.”

Ossoff stressed the importance of a Black-Jewish alliance ahead of the election, telling Haaretz that “In the last decade, we’ve been building a multiracial, multigenerational coalition across race and faith lines committed to lifting working people of all backgrounds.” This alliance helped elect his fellow Democratic candidate, Rev. Raphael Warnock, who has ties to Atlanta’s Jewish community himself. He defeated his Republican opponent, Kelly Loeffler, despite attempts to paint him as an "anti-Israel extremist."

Warnock connected the 1958 bombing of The Temple, a reform synagogue in Atlanta, for its congregation’s support of the civil rights movement to how the Black and Jewish communities came together after the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh two years ago, in which 11 Jewish worshippers were murdered by a white nationalist, and the protests that swept America following George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer last May.

Warnock had also invoked the murder of Jewish voting rights activists in Alabama in 1964 when stressing this alliance. "You’ve got a young Jewish man, an African-American pastor, running together with shared values, shared commitment. As I think about it, I think about Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and Andrew Goodman, two Jews and an African American who died fighting for voting rights. I think about Martin Luther King, Jr. and [Rabbi] Abraham Joshua Heschel. Heschel said when I marched with Dr. King, ‘I felt like my legs were praying.’”

