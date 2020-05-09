Mike Pence Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Katie Miller, press secretary for U.S. ‪Vice President Mike Pence‬, helps prepare for the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2020.

WASHINGTON — A senior aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Friday.

President Donald Trump confirmed in remarks to the press that the senior aide is Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary and the wife of Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser on immigration.

The Washington Post quoted Miller saying that she did not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Trump said that Miller “tested very good” several times but then “turned out positive.” Staff at the White House has been tested for the virus on a daily basis in recent days, in order to minimize the risk to Trump, Pence and other top officials in the administration.

skip - Trump Katie Miller

TRUMP: “Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of the sudden she tested positive ... this is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great ... today, I guess, for some reason, she tested positive." 😳 pic.twitter.com/xNFEJn3W9s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2020

As a result of Miller’s test result, Pence delayed by an hour a flight to Iowa, and several other aides and advisers on his staff did not join him for the trip.

Miller is the second White House staff member to test positive for the virus this week, after one of Trump’s valets also got a positive test result. Valets are military personnel who work in close proximity to the president and take care of various needs of his office.

Trump said he was not worried about the development, despite press reports stating that he expressed frustration at his staff when the news became public.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close