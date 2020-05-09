Mike Pence Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Katie Miller, press secretary to the vice president and wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, is the second White House staffer to be diagnosed this week
WASHINGTON — A senior aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Friday.
President Donald Trump confirmed in remarks to the press that the senior aide is Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary and the wife of Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser on immigration.
The Washington Post quoted Miller saying that she did not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Trump said that Miller “tested very good” several times but then “turned out positive.” Staff at the White House has been tested for the virus on a daily basis in recent days, in order to minimize the risk to Trump, Pence and other top officials in the administration.
As a result of Miller’s test result, Pence delayed by an hour a flight to Iowa, and several other aides and advisers on his staff did not join him for the trip.
Miller is the second White House staff member to test positive for the virus this week, after one of Trump’s valets also got a positive test result. Valets are military personnel who work in close proximity to the president and take care of various needs of his office.
Trump said he was not worried about the development, despite press reports stating that he expressed frustration at his staff when the news became public.
