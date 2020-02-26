Mike Bloomberg to Attend AIPAC Conference in Washington

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg arrives for the tenth Democratic primary debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020.

WASHINGTON – Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is currently seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, will speak this weekend at the annual AIPAC conference in Washington.

AIPAC, the leading lobby group supporting Israel in the United States, announced Bloomberg's participation on Tuesday, two days after the current frontrunner in the Democratic race, Senator Bernie Sanders, said he would not attend the conference.

Bloomberg is the first Democratic candidate to announce that he will speak at the AIPAC gathering.

In 2016, both Hillary Clinton, who then ran against Sanders in the Democratic primary race, and Donald Trump, who had sought the Republican nomination, spoke at AIPAC.

This year, the Policy Conference is slated for the weekend before Super Tuesday, a key date for the Democratic nomination process.

AIPAC has been struggling to bring prominent Israeli politicians to speak at the conference, which will take place on March 2, the same day as Israel's national election.

By choosing to speak at the conference, Bloomberg is drawing a clear distinction between himself and Sanders, offering Democratic voters two different approaches regarding Israel.

Last year, Sanders supported leveraging U.S. aid to pressure the Israeli government to stop expanding settlements in the West Bank. Bloomberg, however, is expected to stress his support for Israel and continued U.S. military aid to the country and back the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It remains to be seen, however, if and how he would criticize the Trump administration's Middle East plan, which was unveiled in January and could be implemented by the next Israeli government.

The plan includes full Israeli annexation of all Jewish settlements in the West Bank, a move that would shut the door completely on a two-state solution.

AIPAC also announced this week that Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the conference, as he has done in every year since the beginning of the Trump administration. At the moment, it doesn't seem likely that Trump himself will come to AIPAC, something he has not done since the 2016 campaign. Trump's speech at AIPAC back then led to a political controversy and caused AIPAC to apologize to the Obama White House after Trump used the conference stage for partisan attacks on his predecessor.

Securing bi-partisan support for Israel is a top priority for AIPAC. Bloomberg's appearance is therefore very important for the organization, because it gives AIPAC the ability to say that at least one of the politicians seeking the Democratic presidential nomination came to the conference this year, despite Sanders' harsh criticism of AIPAC.