Meet the Tiny Jewish Community That Could Tip the Scales in U.S. Election

WATERVILLE, Maine — There are really two Maines, residents of the northern New England state will tell to you. And as the 2020 election season draws to a close, Maine is witnessing two very different presidential races.

Spending an autumn weekend travelling through the state makes that clear. In the southern city of Portland, the dramatic fall foliage serves as a backdrop to hipster city foodies enjoying COVID-compliant outdoor brunches at their favorite restaurants, even as the weather turns nippy, sitting at picnic tables under plastic tents among heat lamps.

Haaretz podcast: Haredi hijack of 'Jewish parliament' foiled - for now. PLUS: Borat's Jewish Nobel? 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Further north, driving through small towns between the northern tourist hub of Blue Hill and the city of Bangor, mornings see locals in bright-orange apparel, climbing into their trucks, heading out to hunt.

Unsurprisingly, there are far more Trump-Pence signs and banners in the northern reaches – some houses sporting multiple signs and banners, and some, elaborate displays that try to persuade those driving by to “climb on the Trump train.” In Portland, meanwhile, Biden-Harris signs abound, Trump signs are nowhere to be seen, and bumper stickers urge awareness of climate change and LGBTQ rights.

It is hardly unusual for a state to have an urban and rural cultural and political divide – but Maine is one of only two states where that divide directly affects the allocation of electoral votes in presidential elections. Maine has 4 electoral votes. Two of them go to the winner of the most votes in the state, but the other two are divided based on the state’s two Congressional districts.

As a whole, Maine is a typical New England "blue" state – it hasn’t given a Republican presidential candidate a statewide victory since 1988. But in 2016, Donald Trump did managed to get one electoral vote in Maine, after winning the northern, rural and more conservative-leaning 2nd Congressional District by 10 points. Hillary Clinton won the more urban 1st District, and the overall state contest.

The Biden campaign is making a play for the district carried by Trump in 2016. After all, just four years earlier, Biden and President Barack Obama had won all four of Maine’s electoral votes, with a nine percent margin of victory in the 2nd district. In 2018, Democratic House candidate Jared Golden, a former Marine and veteran of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, won the district in the midterm elections, proving to Democrats in Maine that the northern part of the state was still worth fighting for in presidential elections.

“The second district went strongly for Trump in 2016. I think it’s going to be much closer than that now,” said Amy Fried, a University of Maine professor of political science. “Whoever wins the district is going to win by just a few points.” A poll published last week by the state's Colby College showed Biden with a narrow four percent advantage over Trump.

Fried added that “the population of Maine is the oldest population of any state in the country and the second district is older than the first district. So we are seeing that even the senior citizens have moved away from Trump.”

Open gallery view Rachel Isaacs and Melanie Weiss outside their home in Maine. Credit: Allison Kaplan Sommer

The sole electoral vote given to the winner of the 2nd district could be very consequential if the presidential race proves to be a close one. There are several scenarios where each candidate could rely on that single vote to get from 269 electoral votes to the winning number of 270. Trump recently held a campaign rally in the district, while Biden’s wife, Jill, has held events with Democratic volunteers in the area.

Like the rest of the American Jewish population, Jews in Maine heavily favor the Democratic former vice president over Trump. But as with the state, it is easier to find members of the community friendlier to Trump in the northern parts of the state – where they tend to be older. They chafe against the openly progressive causes that some of the local synagogues increasingly embrace.

“I see the Black Lives Matter signs on synagogue front yards. And it’s all done with good intentions, but I think people are identifying with left-wing organizations that … may be downright antisemitic,” says Louis Kornreich, a Bangor retired judge and attorney. He estimates that the non-Orthodox Jewish population in the state – in both districts – is “95 percent Democratic” and “the 5 percent that might be pro-Trump or pro-Susan Collins in that group are silent … because it’s not worth the aggravation of being called out. Only in the Orthodox community do I think people are more comfortable being outspoken about that position.”

In the northern Blue Hill area, liberal forces have gotten a boost by summer residents who have chosen to remain in their vacation homes into the fall and winter, feeling safe in Maine because of its impressively low coronavirus infection rate, and the vigilant management of the pandemic by Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat who was elected in the "blue wave" of 2018.

One of the extended-stay homeowners, writer Ayelet Waldman, active in progressive politics, said she was “horrified” by the fact that the owners of the house that once belonged to author E.B. White were conservatives who had “desecrated” the property with a Trump sign.

White, who immortalized Blue Hill and its annual fair in his classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” was a passionate foe of extremism and fascism, and wrote eloquent essays in defense of freedom.

At first, in protest, she wanted to design a Trump sign featuring a design of the web Charlotte wove in that story bearing the words “Some Pig.”

Ultimately, she worked with designer Tamara Shopsin on a more tasteful version: the words Biden/Harris woven into a web – just as Charlotte, in the book, wove truths about the qualities of Wilbur the pig, the hero of White’s novel.

Midway between Bangor and Portland, and further inland, away from the beach resorts and fishing boats, Rabbi Rachel Isaacs leads Beth Israel, a Conservative congregation in the town of Waterville that straddles the two sections of Maine.

Isaacs, came to the area as a rabbinical student, and fell in love with what she said was a place where “people live Jewish values – kindness, giving, and authenticity.”

Open gallery view President Donald Trump holds up a signed hat as he greets supporters in Levant, Maine, Oct. 25, 2020. Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

She and her wife, Melanie Weiss, are raising two small children as they serve as the anchors of the Jewish community in their part of Maine, both in the synagogue and at Waterville’s Colby College. Isaacs serves as executive director of Colby’s Center for Small Town Jewish Life and Weiss runs the center’s summer programs, which include an annual Maine Conference for Jewish Life billed as an event for “superior Jewish learning and joyous celebration” and a “living example of Jewish pluralism,” which draws Jews from across the state.

Isaacs and Weiss say that mid-coast and northern Maine politics is far different from what they left behind in New York and New Jersey. In their community, they said, it wasn’t unusual to come across Bernie Sanders supporters who are also members of the National Rifle Association.

“Mainers have a 'please leave us alone' philosophy. So you find people who are pro-gun and avid hunters, who also support gay marriage and marijuana legalization. That’s why Maine was known for centrists and moderate Republicans,” says Weiss.

The heated partisan atmosphere of the Trump era has changed that somewhat, she notes with a tinge of regret. “We look more like the rest of America now.”

But even as politics rage outside, within Maine’a Jewish community – particularly outside of Portland, which has enough of a critical mass of Jews to “feel more like Boston or New York,” she says – there is still an acknowledgement that they are a such a small community that they can’t afford to break into “self-sorting communities” of Republicans and Democrats, or splinter over opinions regarding Israel and the Palestinians.

“If you’ve only got one synagogue in 100 miles, you learn to live with everyone,” said Weiss. “And you are a better person for it.”

No matter what happens on Tuesday in both parts of the state, Weiss and Isaacs believe that the Jewish community in Maine will keep this kind of spirit.