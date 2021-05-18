Meet the New Progressive Lawmaker Challenging the D.C. Consensus on Israel-Palestine

WASHINGTON – Five months into her career as an elected official, Democratic Rep. Marie Newman has wasted no time making a name for herself.

The congresswoman from Illinois has quickly established herself as among the most vocal supporters of Palestinian rights in the history of Congress, consistently finding herself at the forefront of the progressive response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She was the first lawmaker to publicly criticize Israel for not facilitating COVID-19 vaccine distribution among Palestinians in early January, for instance. She has since signed onto several congressional letters urging the Biden administration to change its approach toward the Palestinians, and co-sponsored fellow Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum’s legislation specifying various actions Israel may not finance with U.S. taxpayer funding while calling for additional oversight of how U.S. military aid is distributed.

Most recently, she led an unprecedented, forceful letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the possible eviction of three Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem.

Newman, who has sizable Palestinian-American and Arab-American communities in her district, tells Haaretz that she has come to this issue after listening to her constituents and their needs.

“The interesting thing about this job is that you have an agenda, and then the world happens every day,” she says. “In the spirit of always being in alignment with our district, I listen to everybody. When there’s a community that’s in need and their family members across the world are in trouble, I listen.”

Newman, 57, stresses how important global humanitarian rights are to her personally. “When someone highlights that there’s a travesty going on, we need to raise awareness and we need to ask for help from our administration,” she says.

She is quick to credit Democratic colleagues such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Mark Pocan for leading the charge among members of Congress in support of Palestinian rights, but notes that there is a growing level of awareness among her colleagues on the conflict, as well as nuances behind criticism of Israeli policy.

“Not only are people getting more educated on Israel and Palestine; they’re understanding that when you criticize one part of Israeli government, you’re not antisemitic. People are starting to understand that that would be a conflation, very clearly,” she says.

“You can say, ‘Hey, these actions are horrifying and they’re violating humanitarian rights,’ and you’re not antisemitic,” she continues. “There’s no way on God’s green earth you can say that pointing out bad behavior by the government is antisemitic, period, end of story.”

Open gallery view Sheltering Palestinian children looking through a window fence at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City earlier today. Credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS

While Newman says she is pleased that people are better understanding how Palestinian human rights are being violated, she believes a more general focus on any humanitarian rights violations around the world is necessary.

“I’m worried about Yemen right now, I’m worried about Syria, I’m worried about many hot spots throughout the world. When I see something that’s a travesty against humanitarian rights, I speak out about any group or population or country,” she says.

“We have to start making sure that we speak out when there are issues anywhere: in Syria, Yemen, North Korea, China, India – all of these places. Let’s be the beacon of light for humanitarian rights, and let’s let that be our guidepost.”

Newman believes the varied ways her colleagues have publicly related to Israeli actions toward the Palestinians – such as through the lens of religion, police brutality or the contribution of U.S. aid to state violence – shows that people are becoming more educated about these issues throughout the world.

“I’m thrilled, because that’s when change happens. It would be my greatest hope that Palestine and Israel come together and come to the table and create solutions,” she says. “If we start by talking about humanitarian rights, that’s a really good thing, so I’m hoping that this moves the ball down the road a bit.”

Remarkable letter

Newman’s 3rd congressional district serves as a clear example of the change going on at the grass-roots level within her party. She stood against incumbent Dan Lipinski in the 2018 Democratic primary, losing that race by some 2,000 votes, but gained revenge in last year’s primary when she triumphed by about 3,000 votes. She ousted a long-standing Democrat who had served the suburban Chicago area since 2005 – following in the footsteps of his father, Bill – and who was noted for his conservative views: He was opposed to legalized abortion and voted against the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

There is no danger of Newman ever being mistaken for her predecessor. As well as becoming a leading voice for trans rights (inspired by her daughter, Evie, who transitioned about six years ago), the Chicago native recently led a letter to Blinken about Israel’s actions in Sheikh Jarrah. She labeled them a “clear violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention” and basic human rights, calling on the administration to investigate whether Israeli actions toward the Palestinians violated U.S. law.

The letter, which was remarkable in itself for its unrestrained objection to Israeli behavior and the direct actions it called on the United States to undertake, had 24 other signatories. This greatly surpassed the number many sources were expecting – something Newman freely admits.

“It exceeded my expectations. I was very pleased that everybody is understanding these humanitarian rights,” she says. “At the end of the day, everybody should be mad about home theft – I don’t know how to say it any more plainly. There was just a basic issue that people understood at a very visceral level that families are being attacked and their homes are being taken away.”

Israel’s Supreme Court is currently hearing an appeal by the Palestinian families at risk of eviction from the homes they have lived in for generations, after an Israeli court ruled last October in favor of Jewish settlers who say the families are living on land that used to belong to Jews several centuries ago.

Newman believes the ongoing debate within her party about the U.S. approach toward Israel will only make it stronger: “There’s a very healthy and respectful debate and discussion going on. When we all sit down and have honest conversations, we’re in our best place as a party. I see a lot of that, and I’ve gotten a lot of really good questions from folks that just are not aware or understanding.”

Open gallery view A woman standing next to a mural during a protest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem last week. Credit: Mahmoud Illean/AP

‘Don’t start the fight’

Newman is calling on the Biden administration to take a more active role in facilitating ongoing diplomatic discussions and peace between Israel and the Palestinians, saying she is not satisfied with Biden’s remarks on not seeing a “significant overreaction” by Israel in the current flare-up with Hamas in Gaza.

“I don’t think that’s an accurate depiction. When these conflicts happen, it shouldn’t be finger pointing but we should identify what’s happened,” she says. “This was provoked because ... someone in the Israeli government decided that it was OK to steal homes. That’s why Hamas steps in and creates conflict,” she adds.

“This is a cycle that happens every single time – we all know this, it’s not a new song. Then Israel feels right to defend itself. And any country has the right to defend itself – but don’t start the fight. It’s really easy: just don’t start a fight.”

Newman also believes it would be a good idea to appoint a U.S. ambassador to Israel sooner rather than later, arguing for someone who is highly educated on both sides of the conflict and with genuine experience in the region.

When asked if she believes the BDS movement is an effective way of exerting pressure on the Israeli government, she says: “I’m very clear that I support anyone’s First Amendment rights to participate in the BDS movement. I’ve been an activist and advocate on seven different topics for 30 years; I never tell activists or advocates how to do their business.”

Newman acknowledges that she is not an expert on the Middle East – “I’m not an expert on anything, really” – but stresses that the matter at hand is not overly complicated.

“All I’m saying is that here’s what I know: there are humanitarian rights being violated here. We would do this for any other country, we would speak out about it,” she says.

“It’s important to listen to everybody. I try to be a good representative and broker of knowledge, so when constituents bring me questions and needs, I listen to them,” she adds.

“I encourage everybody to ask their constituents how they feel about not just this issue but all the humanitarian rights issues in the world. I have meet-and-greets weekly in church parking lots and houses of faith and community centers so that I can hear everybody’s voices all the time.”