Jewish Trump Supporters Prepare to Protest Biden Win as Congress Set to Vote on Election Results

NEW YORK – As U.S. President Donald Trump continues his battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, his Jewish supporters are preparing to protest in front of the White House Wednesday, ahead of a vote by Congress on the certified results of the Electoral College that ratified Joe Biden's win.

The presidential electors gave Biden a solid majority of 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, the same margin that Trump bragged was a landslide when he won the White House four years ago.

How Bibi pushed a 4th election and 3rd lockdown, and how we exposed his secret flights. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Trump is encouraging his supporters to arrive from all over the United States to take part in the unprecedented event.

One Trump supporter who plans to attend the protest is Nachman Mostofsky, executive director of Chovevei Tzion – an organization advocating for Jewish values from a Conservative perspective on Capitol Hill. He decided to extend his current stay in Washington, D.C. when he heard about the pro-Trump demonstration.

“I think it’s going to be a crazy showing of patriotism,” he told Haaretz, adding that he has an American flag and a “Keep America Great” sign ready for the event.

Mostofsky said that he “personally went and searched the databases for people that voted, and I personally saw things that cannot be explained.” In other words, he believes Trump’s claims about election fraud, which have been rejected by federal and states courts in dozens of lawsuits.

“I think that they loosened a lot of these laws, knowing that shenanigans can happen,” he said. “If you had asked me how realistically Joe Biden would be able to win an election when the economy was doing so well and unemployment was where it was [...] I would have told you Biden didn’t have a chance even with COVID.”

Mostofsky said he hopes the rally will “give Republicans who are maybe on the fence a little bit of ammunition to maybe push for a calling of the votes,” and for Trump to continue occupying the White House for the next four years.

“I don’t understand Biden himself, why isn’t he calling for an investigation?” he Mostofsky. “There is always going to be an asterisk next to his name for half the country.”

Mostofsky told Haaretz he rejects the idea that voter fraud in the 2020 elections is a conspiracy theory. “Conspiracy theory is when you see what’s obvious and you start connecting the dots that are not obvious,” he said. “I’m not an anti-vaxxer. Someone who believes in conspiracy theories believes in a lot of them.”

Trump won about 30 percent of the Jewish vote in the 2020 election, with most of his supporters, like Mostofsky, belonging to the Orthodox community. Another Orthodox Jew planning to attend Wednesday’s event, Tzvi Levi, told Haaretz he fears that “there was obvious election fraud and if we don’t have free and fair elections then that will be disastrous for America and the world.”

“We must stand up for America and the constitution,” he said. “I believe Trump has a plan and needs our support.” Levi said that going to the rally and showing his support for the president is a “once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of [such an event].” He said that “I don’t want to miss it.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition, for its part, is refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory in the election.

The group’s CEO, Matt Brooks, told JTA on Monday: “We aren’t getting involved in internal GOP congressional debates.” This was in reply to a question on the internal divide in the Republican Party between Senators and members of Congress who are planning to challenge Biden’s victory, and those who recognize Biden as president-elect and are opposing Trump’s efforts to nullify the results.