J Street Urges Biden to Dump Trump’s Peace Plan, Adopt Fresh Approach to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

WASHINGTON – J Street will call on President-elect Joe Biden to reverse many of the previous U.S. administration’s moves concerning Israel and the Palestinians, including taking President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan off the table, Haaretz has learned.

The left-wing, pro-Israel political organization has prepared a set of policy recommendations for the incoming Biden administration that are based on adopting a fresh approach toward the conflict, going beyond what previous administrations have attempted.

The group argues in the policy agenda document, obtained by Haaretz, that this approach begins with reversing much of the Trump administration’s moves over the past four years.

“As we look forward to the Biden administration taking office in just a few weeks, J Street has engaged with a wide range of stakeholders and policy professionals to exchange views on policy recommendations and proposals,” J Street Director of Communications Logan Bayroff said when asked for comment.

The group, which endorsed Biden in the presidential election but did not back any single candidate during the Democratic primary, recommends that the incoming administration begin by dropping Trump’s peace proposal, and reversing State Department policies on the term “occupation” and legal opinions on the legality of settlements.

Open gallery view J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami at the liberal group's annual conference in 2015. Credit: J Street

It also hopes the Biden White House will restore the prohibition on funding for joint U.S.-Israeli scientific research at Israeli institutions located in the West Bank.

J Street is also calling on Biden to remove any roadblock preventing the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington from reopening while reinstating an independent U.S. diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem, separate from the U.S. Embassy.

While J Street isn’t calling for the relocation of the U.S. Embassy back to Tel Aviv, it is urging Biden to declare an American intent to open a U.S. embassy for a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem following a negotiated end to the conflict.

Regarding the Palestinians, J Street is calling on Biden to restore U.S. aid to the Palestinians while calling on the Palestinian Authority to replace its prisoners’ payment program, which has attracted criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over the years. It is also calling on Biden to desist from blocking Palestinian efforts to seek membership or recognition in international organizations.

Open gallery view Ambassador Dr. Husam Zomlot, then-chief representative of the Palestinian Delegation to the United States, speaking at the J Street National Conference in 2016. Credit: Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images

J Street argues that Biden must counter the deepening of the occupation and creeping annexation, clearly stating that the United States will not recognize any annexation outside the context of an Israeli-Palestinian agreement. It calls on Biden to consider a number of measures should Israel continue at pace, including the cessation of blanket diplomatic protection and a reexamination of how U.S. security assistance is provided to Israel, including the restriction of any aid toward any activities that perpetuate conflict.

The organization also recommends Biden introduce a multilateral approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – one that does not push for the immediate resumption of bilateral talks. Instead, J Street argues for a multipronged approach on international, regional and bilateral levels.

This approach would include working with the international community for a framework that could serve as nonbinding terms of reference; promoting a complementary regional framework that encourages Arab states and the Palestinians to revise and update the Arab Peace Initiative that was first introduced by the Saudis at the Arab Summit in 2002; establishing a package of shared incentives for a two-state solution; expanding support for civil society; and fully implementing the $250 million at his disposal thanks to the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act; easing the Gaza blockade to address the ongoing crises; encouraging steps toward unified, representative Palestinian governance; and engaging in a public diplomacy campaign in Israel to clarify what the United States believes is necessary to maintain and strengthen the U.S.-Israeli relationship and Israel’s future as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people.

J Street is hoping both the Biden administration and Congress avoid policy traps that it believes undermine open debate, and in turn weaken the prospects for peace. It argues that legislation and executive action at the local, state, and national levels on the BDS movement and antisemitism have been exploited to penalize free speech and provide legal cover for settlements.

Open gallery view A sign to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, 2018. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

It recommends that the U.S. government reject calls to penalize constitutionally protected boycott activity, while increasing resources devoted to combating global antisemitism. However, it urges Biden to reject proposals that attempt to codify any definitions of antisemitism pertaining to Israel that restrict free speech in a domestic context.

Biden has a long history with J Street, embracing the group’s endorsement and praising its “unyielding dedication to the survival and security of Israel.” He spoke several times at J Street’s annual conference, and has said that he shares J Street’s “commitment to creating a future of peace and opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian children alike.”

Biden’s enthusiastic embrace of J Street demonstrates his willingness to align himself with a group that has been depicted as extreme over the years by more center-right Jewish organizations. He has similarly rejected calls from the left to distance himself from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, J Street’s bigger and longer-established rival organization.

It remains to be seen if he will be able or willing to adopt J Street’s policy recommendations while maintaining relationships across the Jewish-American spectrum.