Israelis Expect Trump to Triumph Because They’ve Been There, Done That With Netanyahu

Most Israelis want Donald Trump to win the elections on Tuesday, by a red state ratio of about 70 to 30, as recent polls have indicated. Even more Israelis, it seems, actually expect Trump to win, despite the polls and the forecasts and the expert calculations. With good reason, frankly, from their point of view.

Although Israelis were no less surprised by Trump’s unforeseen 2016 triumph than the rest of the world, they may have been slightly less shocked. By then, Netanyahu had already been elected twice and reelected four times, in defiance of predictions, and he’s weathered three more elections and remained in office ever since, by hook and by crook. So, whatever the polls may say, Israelis know better: They’ve been there and done that, over and over again.

Israelis who always vote against Netanyahu can empathize easily with U.S. Democrats traumatized in 2016 by the New York Times’ receding forecast needle. They have repeatedly experienced the rush of excitement when initial results come in, followed by the realization that it’s going to be a long slog, then that sinking feeling as the numbers start to turn and the hope against hope when they get worse, until reality sets in and crushes their souls. For anti-Netanyahu Israelis, the ordeal has become almost routine.

In his first election campaign as Likud leader in 1996, Netanyahu pulled off the upset of the century. Seven months after the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, no one expected his interim successor, Shimon Peres to lose. Despite Netanyahu’s last-minute surge, final pre-election polls predicted a Peres victory, as did election day exit polls. Israelis went to sleep on Tuesday knowing that Peres had been elected only to wake up next on Wednesday morning to find Netanyahu in the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu lost roundly to Ehud Barak in 1999, and everyone assumed his career was kaput, but he came back in 2009. Final polls indicated a tightening race but nonetheless gave the nod to Kadima’s Tzipi Livni. Likud did garner one seat less but Netanyahu outmaneuvered Livni, blocked her path to a coalition and set up his own. It would not be the last time Netanyahu showed how you can win elections while losing.

The 2013 elections were an anomaly: Netanyahu actually garnered less votes than the polls predicted but without any meaningful opposition, he managed to carry the day nonetheless. In 2015, Netanyahu was universally predicted to lose but came up with his infamous Hail Mary Election Day rallying cry about masses of Arabs coming to vote, igniting a last-minute surge and confounding polls and predictions once again.

Open gallery view Then-candidate for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah wave to supporters in Jerusalem ahead of the election on 29 May, 1996 Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP/ מנחם

In the three elections held over the past two years, Netanyahu was predicted to lose and in actual fact did lose – but without any viable alternative, he remained prime minister nonetheless. In the first of the three rounds, held in April last year, rookie Benny Gantz actually delivered a victory speech just as the exit polls were readjusting in Netanyahu’s favor. In the second round in September 2019 he already knew better and in the third, held in March this year, he simply gave up and joined Netanyahu’s government.

Gantz’s premature victory speech wasn’t the first such humiliation in Israeli history: In 1981, Shimon Peres’ spokesperson introduced him as “the next Israeli prime minister” before a jubilant Labor Party just as the pollsters were telling the Israeli public that their initial predictions were wrong, and Likud would triumph once again. The pattern was to repeat itself throughout the decade, before Netanyahu had even entered politics, but always in the same direction: Over-estimating the center-left and underestimating Likud and the right.

Netanyahu’s supporters, just like Trump’s, have a pat explanation for this consistent skew to the left: The pollsters are biased. If so, however, they would have figured out by now that overestimating the strength of the left often galvanizes the right at the very last minute, contributing to the latter’s victory and undermining the pollsters’ credibility in the process.

In fact, it’s more logical to assume that part of the public is biased but doesn’t want the pollsters to know. This is what is known as the “Bradley Effect,” named after African American candidate Tom Bradley, who lost the 1992 California gubernatorial race despite a hefty lead in the polls. Experts came to the conclusion that a segment of people did not want to be perceived as bigots and told pollsters they would vote for Arnold but opted for his white opponent on election day.

Netanyahu’s first election in 1996 confronted pollsters for the first time with the phenomenon of people, mostly on the right, purposely misleading them. Some did so out of spite against so-called elitist pollsters, others because they harbor deep suspicions about the very concept of polls. In Israel, as in the U.S., most of the mistrusters belong to constituent groups on the right: The ultra-Orthodox don’t believe in polls anyway, former immigrants from the Soviet Union don’t trust anyone who asks them for their political preferences and Likudniks have grown fond of topsy-turvy election nights in which the left almost invariably goes from ecstasy to agony as the results trickle in, so they do their bit to mislead the pollsters.

Some researchers believe that conservatives and right wingers are more likely to make up their minds at the last minute than their counterparts on the left. This is especially true when there is an unpopular or controversial right-wing incumbent on the ballot: Right wingers more than left wingers tend to tell themselves they won’t support their flank’s candidate but are swayed at the last minute to change their minds by the tribal instincts of their camp and even more so by the thought that their despised left-wing rivals might take over and, as both Trump and Netanyahu tell them, “destroy the country.”

Pollsters claim they have adjusted for those who refuse to participate in polls or lie about their voting intention. In the Israeli case, the modifications have so far failed to bridge the gap between poll results and actual voting, but the pro-left bias in U.S. polls is less clear cut and has often gone the other way. In 2012, the final Real Clear Politics average had Barack Obama leading Mitt Romney by a mere 0.7 percent. In the actual elections, Obama won by 3.9 percent.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-U.S. President Barack Obama in 2014. Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Most Israelis, in fact, were convinced at the time that Romney would win. They were taken aback by the fact that the polls had erred in favor of the right and quickly expunged the experience from their memories. The 2016 prediction debacle, coupled with the undeniable tendency of Israeli pollsters to belittle Netanyahu’s electoral prospects, are now convincing them, almost without a shadow of a doubt, that Trump will confound the world and emerge victorious on November 3.

Biden supporters are praying that the polls have got it right this time and that Biden’s lead is big enough to sustain a mistake of 2-3 percent and still win the elections. If that should not be the case and Trump defies the polls, the prognosticators as well as decency and common sense, Netanyahu’s Israeli opponents can give them fair warning that it only gets worse.

When the polls get it wrong for the fifth or sixth time straight, the headaches start sooner, heartaches pierce deeper, nausea spreads faster and the depression, despondence and desperation are far acuter and longer lasting. The only consolation is that hope springs eternal and by the time the next elections come around, center-left voters are once again tingling with hope and anticipation and praying that for once, the elections won’t leave them with anger and pain.