Israel Will Not Oppose U.S. Return to UNESCO, Report Says

Israel will reportedly not challenge American efforts to rejoin UNESCO, over four years after the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the UN cultural body over allegations of anti-Israeli bias.

According to news site Axios, Jerusalem recently informed the Biden administration that it does not intend to stand against moves to resume American participation in the organization.

Israel’s tacit support would remove a barrier to Democrats passing the Congressional waiver needed to legalize the move, which would require the U.S. to resume paying dues to UNESCO.

In 2011, the Obama administration decided to cancel its funding because of U.S. laws that prohibit funding to any UN agency that implies recognition of the Palestinians ’demands for their own state, following the admission of Palestine as a full member.

The withdrawal of U.S. funding, which totaled about $240 million (£149,737,958.57), or some 22 percent of UNESCO’s budget – was a major blow to UNESCO, plunging it into a funding crisis and forcing it to cut programs. Washington owed $542 million when it quit.

In 2017, the Trump administration decided to withdraw from the Paris-based organization, founded after World War Two to help protect cultural and natural heritage around the world, with a state department citing “the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias” as reasons.

Hours after the American announcement, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would quit too, calling the U.S. decision “brave and moral”.

However, late last year, the Biden administration began making early moves toward rejoining the body, encouraging the Senate Appropriations Committee to introduce legislation to waive the law prohibiting U.S. funding if Biden – and appropriate congressional committees – believe rejoining UNESCO would allow Washington to counter Chinese influence or promote other U.S. interests.

According to Axios, administration officials explicitly linked their desire to rejoin UNESCO with China’s rising influence during conversations with their Israeli counterparts.

A Western diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters in October that Israel was keen to return, but was waiting for Washington to move first.

According to the Senate legislation, the United States would be required to withdraw from UNESCO if the Palestinians joined any more UN agencies. Washington would also have to quit those bodies.

Last February, the Biden administration also took steps to “immediately and robustly reengage” with the United Nations Human Rights Council in another reversal of Trump foreign policies.

The U.S. withdrew in June 2018 after blaming the international organization of being biased against Israel, amongst other complaints about its role in the international community.

“We recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body, in need of reform to its agenda, membership, and focus, including its disproportionate focus on Israel. However, our withdrawal in June 2018 did nothing to encourage meaningful change, but instead created a vacuum of U.S. leadership, which countries with authoritarian agendas have used to their advantage,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time.

The UN General Assembly elected the U.S. back to the council last October.