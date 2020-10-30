If Elected, Biden Will Face an Uneasy Trump Reality in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey

If Trump could bring people from the Middle East to vote for him in the upcoming election, he would quickly grant American citizenship to the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Bahrain and perhaps to a million or so Basij volunteers and Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

It’s ironic how much rival Muslim states, waging all-out wars against each other, are joined by the common denominator called Donald Trump. Each of them has an almost existential interest in the victory of the most anti-Muslim president ever to sit in the White House.

In Iran, a stormy debate is taking place on social media and among state officials as to which U.S. president is more desirable. On the surface, the argument is based on ideology, between those that don't believe in the possibility of good relationships with the United States and those who think a Biden presidency would turn over a new leaf. But in fact, it is all very political.

Biden has declared several times he intends to restore the Iran nuclear agreement from which the United States withdrew in 2018, which he thinks is an opening for wider negotiation over ballistic missiles, Tehran’s involvement in the affairs of other states and its support for terror organizations like Hezbollah. This approach also consists of planning to revoke the sanctions that Trump imposed and to remove the remaining international sanctions on Iran.

For a large part of the Iranian public, a Biden victory would symbolize the end of the economic crisis, a return to oil exports and an economic boom that would create hundreds of thousands of jobs and lead to a significant rise in living standards. But it would also lead to uncertainty: When the agreement was signed and international companies started operating in Iran, the money that flowed into the country did not trickle down to the public, the economic activity did not really affect the unemployment rate – and certainly didn’t lead to any improvement in human rights. There may have been only two years between the beginning of the sanctions’ removal and the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement, but it was enough to raise grave doubts about what the public stood to gain from the nuclear agreement.

Open gallery view An Iranian woman holds up a national flag as people celebrate a landmark nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, July 14, 2015. Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi,AP

At the same time, despite the support of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, the agreement caused a rift between conservatives and reformists. The Revolutionary Guards and the conservative clerics saw the agreement as a surrender to the United States. They criticized President Hassan Rohani’s government publicly for the way he conducted the talks, and mainly for his failure to immediately revoke all the sanctions that had been imposed on Iran. They see another Trump term as a way to preserve the ideological hegemony guiding them, a pre-requisite to securing their political status in Iran.

This rivalry will have decisive political repercussions, because Iran is preparing for presidential elections in summer 2021. Biden’s election could require the conservatives to choose between the need to extract Iran from the economic crisis – that is, resume talks with the United States – and the need to safeguard their status as Iran’s protectors from “Western invasion.”

If Biden is elected and sticks to his plan to return to the nuclear agreement, conservatives will have only five months between his inauguration and the election in Iran to sabotage renewed negotiations to ensure their election victory, say Iranian commentators. Only afterward will it be possible to examine the American proposals.

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabai recently hinted at the difficulties awaiting Biden. He said about the possibility of resuming the talks that “the United States will have to compensate Iran for the damage it suffered because of the sanctions imposed by President Trump and undertake that such sanctions are not imposed again.” Biden might find it difficult to satisfy to these conditions.

Meanwhile, the reformists, who were badly defeated in the parliamentary election in February this year, have yet to decide if they should field their own presidential candidate or support one of the moderate conservatives like Ali Larijani, who was the parliament speaker and supported the nuclear deal.

Re-evaluate MBS

Biden’s victory and a return to the nuclear agreement would be a double blow to Iran rival Saudi Arabia, and especially its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “We will have to re-evaluate our relations with Saudi Arabia,” Biden said after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Biden’s position is shared by many lawmakers from both parties, who see MBS as directly responsible for Khashoggi’s murder and think he should be held accountable for it.

Prince Mohammed has not visited Washington since the murder, but he has received constatnt support from Trump – although it came at a price. When Congress decided not to sell arms to Saudi Arabia because of their use in Yemen, the president bypassed the ban, but forced the crown prince to negotiate with the Iranian-backed Houthi insurgents. He also disappointed Saudi Arabia when he refrained from attacking Iran after the Houthis and later the Shi’ite militias in Iraq attacked Saudi targets.

Open gallery view President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Washington, March 20, 2018. Credit: Evan Vucci,AP

Trump made it clear to the Saudis that he would be happy to give them U.S. military aid, but only in exchange for peace. Trump also knew how to leverage his advantage and force Saudi Arabia to reach an agreement with Russia over oil export levels, raising oil prices, which had hit an all-time low.

Trump and Prince Mohammed may not be the closest of friends – Trump prefers consulting with the UAE crown prince – but they understand each other. Biden is “bad news” for the crown prince, but if elected, he will be forced to come to terms with him. In fact, this could be the reason Saudi Arabia is holding up on normalization with Israel, so as not to come empty handed to rehabilitate its relations with the United States.

Open Turkey to EU sanctions

Turkey, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in particular, will be the sharpest thorn in Biden's side if he gets elected. The former vice-president views Erdogan as an autocratic ruler, a tyrant who damages U.S. interests. The acquisition last year of a Russian S-400 air defense system, contrary to NATO and U.S. policy, raised tensions and anger between Washington and Ankara to new levels. Biden was one of the supporters of sanctions against Turkey, but Trump’s robust support of Erdogan foiled such efforts.

Open gallery view They've met before: Then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) attends a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Washington, March 31, 2016. Credit: Joshua Roberts/ REUTERS

Biden demanded that Trump pressure Turkey “to refrain from any further provocative actions” in the simmering conflict with Greece over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. He also strongly opposes Turkey’s involvement in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. He said that the Trump administration must demand that Turkey “stay out of this conflict.” He also called on Erdogan to “reverse his [July] decision to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque” and restore its status as a museum. Biden’s contempt for Erdogan was evident in a December New York Times interview, when he suggested the United States should be “taking a very different approach” with the Turkish leader.

"We can support those elements of the Turkish leadership that still exists and get more from them and embolden them to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan, not by a coup, but by the electoral process,” he said, sparking viral outrage in Turkey. Erdogan supporters continue to spread it on social media as proof of the damage and danger Turkey can expect from a Biden win.

Turkey is locked in a struggle with the European Union regarding its energy ambitions in the Mediterranean sea, is involved in wars in Libya and against the Kurds in Syria, and generally feels threatened by EU sanctions. In that context, Trump’s backing is essential. The fear in Ankara is that Biden could tip the balance of forces to his detriment and provide a tailwind for European nations to be more aggressive, just as Turkey faces a severe economic crisis, while trying to build itself up as a regional and global power.

The White House built its Middle East policy on these three pillars – Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Biden will have to carefully examine how to reconcile his unequivocal pre-election declarations and the reality that Trump has created. While, as a stateman, Biden's strength is his personal, one-on-one diplomacy, he also represents an ideological school that espouses human and civil rights, freedom of expression, democracy and the protection of minorities.

These issues didn’t bother Trump and allowed him to conduct a brutal policy regarding his Middle-Eastern partners. It will be interesting to see how a victorious Biden will deal, not only with America's rivals, but also with pro-American regimes like Egypt, Sudan or Iraq, for whom the oppression and persecution of political opponents is standard.