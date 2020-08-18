In Trump's Home District, Jewish Incumbent Challenged by Hebrew Speaker and a Conspiracy Theorist

On one side, a veteran Jewish politician running against a 30-year-old who wants to give speeches in Hebrew on the floor of the House of Representatives; on the other side, a far-right Jewish millennial who has been banned from Facebook and Twitter for espousing hate speech and promoting wild conspiracy theories. Welcome to the primary contests for Florida’s 21st Congressional District, which also happens to be the home district of President Donald Trump.

Voters in the district, which includes Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and parts of Broward County in southern Florida (as well as Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club), are going to the polls today to choose the Democratic and Republican candidates for the November general election. The district is solidly blue – Hillary Clinton received 59% of the votes in 2016 to Trump’s 39% - but most of the media coverage around the primary has focused on Laura Loomer, the leading candidate to win the Republican nomination.

Loomer, 27, has emerged over the past two years as one of the most provocative far-right online personalities of the Trump era. Her highly publicized conspiratorial and hateful statements have led to bans on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Medium and even Uber Eats. She is facing five other Republican competitors in the district, including one who is a nuclear engineer, and two who have themselves adopted conspiracy theories such as “Qanon” and “Pizzagate.” Loomer, however, is expected by most analysts to win the primary.

That doesn’t mean she will make it to Congress, though. The district is very likely to once again send a Democrat to Washington, and the likeliest candidate to achieve that feat is the incumbent, Rep. Lois Frankel, a 4-term Congresswoman who was previously the mayor of West Palm Beach. Frankel is facing her own primary challenge from Guido Weiss, 30, a former foreign policy adviser and legislative aide to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

Weiss, 30, had lived and studied in Israel, earning a Master’s degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He has stated that if elected, he wants to be the first ever Member of Congress to give a speech in Hebrew on the House floor. But his chances of defeating Frankel seem low as of Tuesday morning. His campaign managed to raise $18,000 by the end of July, compared to $800,000 raised by Frankel’s side.

Frankel and Weiss both come from families that survived the Holocaust and both emphasize their Jewish identity in campaign materials. But Weiss’ challenge of Frankel is very different than the progressive, insurgent-style primary challenges that have led to the losses of several veteran, high-ranking Democrats over the past two years. He is accusing Frankel of being ‘out of touch’ with the district, but is not positioning himself clearly to the left of her on key issues.

When it comes to Israel, Frankel is considered a moderate and has strong ties to pro-Israeli lobby groups. She supported Trump’s moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, but opposes unilateral settlement annexation and has blasted Republicans for using “Israel and the Jews as a political football.”

A general election battle between Frankel and Loomer will highlight two very different constituencies within the American Jewish community. Frankel, 72, is liberal on most domestic policy issues, and supports Israel while criticizing some of the Israeli government’s policies. Those views are typical of most American Jews.

Loomer is part of a small but vocal group within the Jewish community that promotes anti-Muslim views, which is what has gotten her banned from social media platforms time and again.

Twitter banned her in November of 2018 for calling newly elected Congresswoman Ilhan Omar "anti Jewish" and claiming that in her religion "homosexuals are oppressed," "women are abused" and "forced to wear the hijab." Loomer, a former correspondent for far-right media outlet The Rebel, later chained herself to Twitter’s front door and has focused her campaign around supposed “left-wing censorship” in Silicon Valley.

In May 2019, Loomer was banned from Facebook and Instagram along with the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos, Louis Farrakhan and Alex Jones. The ban came a month after Loomer claimed on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, that Rep. Omar wanted “another 9/11” and said that “Islam is a cancer.”

Loomer has since used right-wing social media platforms like Parler and Gab to help raise over $1,161,622 for her race - eclipsing all her opponents in the Republican primary. Loomer’s donors include serial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (she was a regular guest on Jones’ “InfoWars”) and she recently picked up public endorsements from Trump-world insider Roger Stone and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Florida’s Sun Sentinel newspaper, one of the most popular media outlets in the south Florida region, endorsed one of Loomer’s opponents in the primary, nuclear engineer Christian Acosta, saying that Loomer’s “nomination would be a cancer on the Republican Party.” The paper also urged voters to choose the “conventional Republican” in the primary race.

Loomer did score an endorsement from Republicans Abroad Israel co-chairman Marc Zell, who put out a video calling her “a heroine of Israel” who “will put the ‘Squad’ in its proper place.”

In an interview last week with Jerusalem-based Israel News Talk Radio, Loomer was asked what this election means for Jewish Americans. “We have jihadists in Congress who are supporting BDS and calling for the eradication of Israel,” Loomer responded, adding, “It’s what President Trump said, the Democrat Party is the party of Israel haters and Jew haters.”

Loomer framed the general election as “the first time in history a Republican Jewish woman goes up against a Democrat Jewish woman, so we are putting the Jews on trial in district 21.”

If she wins the primary, Loomer will join other controversial winners in Republican primaries this year who have expressed support for conspiracy theories, the most prominent being Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is likely to get to Congress because her district is solidly Republican.

Loomer continues to double down on her extreme language, arguing that a vote for a Democrat in November is akin to supporting “a party that is endorsing BLM [Black Lives Matter], which has an anti-Zionist, anti-Israel message and thinks it’s okay to have people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in Congress, calling for dehumanization of Jews.” And while Loomer is unlikely to defeat Frankel come November, it appears Loomer will remain a mainstay in Republican politics as long as her attack lines continue to attract donors.