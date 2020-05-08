Fauci Says Synagogues May Reopen by High Holidays After Coronavirus Closure

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday that synagogues in the U.S. may be able to be open for the Jewish High Holidays in the fall, but only if certain conditions are met in terms of testing, contact tracing and social distancing, in order to ensure that prayer services don't contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci spoke on a conference call organized by the Orthodox Union with rabbis from across the country, expressing optimism that religious activities could be renewed before the end of the year. He noted, however, that synagogues would not be able to operate in the same way as prior to the pandemic.

He said that it would be a "good idea" to do Minyan prayer once every five days, as opposed to every day, pointing out that he did assume to understand what this would mean “from a spiritual standpoint.”

Fauci said that he expects the virus to still be around in the fall, perhaps as part of a "second wave" of infection. For that reason, there will still need to be restrictions on mass gatherings and people will have to practice social distancing, he said.

He said the re-opening of synagogues over the next months could be gradual, suggesting that synagogues in areas that were hit hard by the virus may need to return to operation later than those in other parts of the country. He added that members of the population who are more vulnerable to the virus, such as elderly people and people with underlying health conditions, could be the last to join services.

Fauci praised synagogues that have encouraged people to wear masks while attending them.

The vast majority of synagogues in the U.S. have been closed since mid-March, when restrictions on large gatherings began to be implemented in states across the country. Many synagogues have been offering online services and holding virtual prayers. There is still no clear timeline for when in-person religious activities will be permitted once again in the U.S.

Fauci asked those on the call to “include me” in their prayers, as he attempts to lead the country’s response to the virus, which has already killed approximately 74,000 people in the United States.