End U.S. 'Aid' to Israel. For the Sake of American Jews

In the weeks following the defeat of Nazi Germany in May 1945, Jewish leaders, from America, Britain and the Yishuv in Mandatory Palestine all instinctively rushed to the Allied occupation zones in Europe to extend whatever aid they could to the survivors of the Holocaust.

All but Jewish Agency boss David Ben-Gurion. He boarded a ship in the opposite direction: To New York.

Ben-Gurion would make it to the DP camps in Germany later, but first he had a more urgent mission. At the house of industrialist Rudolph Sonneborn, 18 of the richest Jews in America gathered on July 1 to hear his appeal.

He told them that following the annihilation of millions of European Jews in the camps and ghettos, the next Jewish community at risk was that in the ancient homeland, who would soon enough be facing both their Arab neighbors and a swathe of Arab armies.

Three years before Israel’s foundation, Ben-Gurion got the major American Jewish philanthropists to commit to funding the purchase of enough arms (which the post-war U.S. Army would soon be selling off for scrap) to equip a Jewish army in Palestine.

The project would be named "The Sonneborn Institute," and it’s by no means far-fetched to say that without those arms donated by U.S. Jews, arriving in newly-born Israel the moment the British left, the nascent IDF would have lost the War of Independence.

Or, if you want to put in the more fashionable terms of the ultra-progressive Jewish left, American Jews funded the Nakba, the dispossession of the Palestinian people.

But whether you’re the kind of person who takes pride in American Jews saving the yishuv or are ashamed of it, one thing that’s certain is that this is the only time they played such a pivotal role in Israel’s history. It was just them.

The Truman administration may have been the first government in the world to recognize Israel at its birth (the Soviet Union came a close second), but it wasn’t in favor of supplying arms to Israel. In fact, those philanthropic American Jews were actually breaking U.S. law.

Some of the members of the Sonneborn Institute would continue to donate money to other Israeli projects, such as the nuclear program in Dimona. But by then, they were not alone and, besides, it wasn’t just private philanthropy: other governments, principally the French, were involved.

The U.S. at the time wasn’t that friendly and would only start gradually supporting Israel militarily from the mid-1960s onwards. Not so much because of American Jews, though presidents and senators have always been happy to reap their plaudits and donations, but because it fitted in with the prevailing Cold War policy of that time to divide the world into countries which supported America and those who were pro-Soviet.

Perhaps one day a historian will produce a piece of research analyzing the part American Jews have actually played in increasing, and then maintaining, their country’s support for Israel. It will bust some myths. And that can’t come too soon, because myths are bad.

If there’s one myth the different wings of American Jewry interested in Israel have in common – the right-wing, for whom Israel can do no wrong, the left which recently can see nothing right about Israel, and whatever you call that vague space in the middle – it’s their belief that Israel cannot survive without America, and that their efforts are essential to guaranteeing, or querying, that lifeline.

Open gallery view Pro-Palestine demonstrators at the Los Angeles Nakba 73: Resistance Until Liberation rally on the way to the Israeli Consulate earlier this month Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON - AFP

That myth is a major factor in the noise around the various attempts of a small group on the left of the Democratic Party to suspend or condition part or all of the American "aid" to Israel. Many Jews are prominent supporters of this effort, and their voices will grow stronger in the wake of the last round of the Gaza tragedy. And many (probably more at this point) U.S. Jews are sworn to block these proposals.

I simply want to ask both sides to give it a rest. Personally, I’m much more in favor of the vision of Israel that liberal and progressive Jews want to see, than those that exist in the feverish imaginations of Trump-supporting Jews.

But neither side can force their expectations on Israelis, or live vicariously through its fortunes. And the military "aid," whether it’s withheld or, as Barack Obama did in 2016, increased, won’t change that. So why have a pointless fight? Let’s just decide to cancel it amicably.

I used to think that Israel should give up the American "aid" simply because Israel doesn’t need it, and because it actually harms Israel’s economy and military in the long-term. Seriously, the idea that a country of nine million citizens with $400 billion in GDP needs a bung from Uncle Sam is ridiculous.

And besides, it’s not really "aid." Nearly all of it consists of direct subsidies to the U.S. arms industry or, if you prefer, a $3.8 billion pre-paid voucher given to the Israeli Air Force to ensure it has a fleet of 300 first-line fighter jets made in the U.S.A.

Open gallery view An Israeli air force F-15 fighter jet releases flares during an air force pilots' graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in southern Israel Credit: REUTERS

As a result, Israel is saddled with too many expensive-to-maintain manned fighter jets it doesn’t need, and the entire Israeli defense budget, and with it the national budget, are built around an inventory made for a threat-scenario which was last relevant in the 1970s.

The IAF could carry out its missions with half the number of American jets, and while the loss of $3.8b worth of vouchers a year would mean some short-term adjustments, in the mid and long-term it would allow Israel to finally rationalize both the IDF’s procurement plans and its defense budget, as well as giving a massive boost to Israeli industry.

But those are just Israel’s narrow interests. Now, more than ever, I think it’s equally important for the sake of American Jews that American "aid" to Israel ends. And if Israel really cared about them (which sadly it doesn’tenough), it would voluntarily announce it was foregoing it.

I mean, just read the latest Pew Report. American Jews have enough trouble coming their way without having to tear themselves apart over "aid" to Israel, which Israel doesn’t even need (or worry about the finances of Lockheed-Martin and Boeing).

And whatever their feelings for Israel, they have to stop holding their Jewish identity hostage to it. Surely there’s more to being a Jew in America than what you think about another country thousands of miles away.

The relationship between the U.S. and Israel should be about the two countries’ interests, not the collective conscience of American Jews. It’s not fair to them to be in that situation. Israel certainly shouldn’t expect it of them.

I’m not being churlish, and I do want American Jews to feel connected to Israel, just as much as I hope they’re connected to Jews in Europe and other places. There aren’t enough Jews in the world for us to lose sight of each other. And Israelis should welcome both criticism and support as a sign of engagement and true concern.

But it hasn’t been about money for many years, and everyone should realize this. There are some things that even $38 billion can’t buy.