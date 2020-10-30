Donald Trump Has Split the Jewish People, Perhaps Forever

The United States has never had a Jewish president and yet whoever holds that office is arguably the closest thing there is to the leader of the Jewish people. Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as some of his predecessors have tried to assume that ‘King of the Jews’ mantle, but the president of the United States has one key advantage over the prime minister of the Jewish state: the largest personal mandate from the largest number of Jews.

More Jews vote for the U.S. president than for any other elected representative in the world. Jews don’t define the president – after all, they are only a tiny proportion of the electorate, and until this election, the candidates for the job didn’t define their Jewish voters. Until Donald Trump came along.

Before Trump, American Jews were either Democrats (a large majority) or Republican. But next week, a full spectrum of Jews will be voting for Joe Biden: there’ll be Republican Jews, progressives, liberals - all rejecting the incumbent. Those voting for the Republican candidate will be Trump Jews. Their identification with him is complete.

They may be a minority among American Jews, but Trump, like no other politician before him, embodies a particular set of Jewish feelings that are in every way attuned to his Jews. It goes way beyond the classic American conservative values and has found its epitome in these times. It explains why the ultra-Orthodox rioters in Haredi neighborhoods in Brooklyn, protesting against coronavirus restrictions, were waving Trump 2020 – Keep America Great flags, as well.

Trump Jews are, like their leader, COVID-deniers and, in general, have a very dim view of science. Like him, they have scant regard for democracy and are pleased to see conservative judges erode the liberal agenda of equality for racial minorities. They are petrified by the Black Lives Matter movement, which they see as being irredeemably antisemitic.

Open gallery view Israeli Likud party supporters wave a Trump 2020 electoral banner as they react to exit polls at the Likud's campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv early on September 18, 2019 Credit: AFP

Like Trump, who has repeatedly when talking to American Jews referred to Israel as "your" country, they feel that Israel is "theirs," even though they don’t live there. And the israel they favor is an expansionist and chauvinistic one. And since Israel is their overriding priority, they don’t mind right-wing antisemites, as long as they’re pro-Israel. Just like Trump.

On Tuesday, there may be as many as four Jewish Biden voters for every Jew voting Trump, but if the entire Jewish people were voting in Tuesday’s election, it’s far from clear that Biden would win.

And it’s not just because of Trump’s popularity in the world’s second-largest Jewish community, Israel. Other major Jewish communities, from Brazil, to France and Russia, have been increasingly voting for populist right-wingers in recent decades. Especially wherever there are large ultra-Orthodox groups. But it’s not only them.

The Trump Jews are much more recognizable to other Jews around the world than the liberal American Jews of the majority. And they feel closer to them.

They share an entirely different version of Jewish values. A different view of antisemitism and a different sense of Israel’s centrality to their Jewish identity. Many, of course, will be Orthodox, but that’s not their main defining characteristic. And there will be many Orthodox Jews voting for Biden and fervently praying for his defeat, accompanied by at least a quarter of Israeli Jews, according to polls.

Open gallery view Even if the U.S. president loses on November 3rd, Trump Jews are here to stay – and that could lead to the defining schism of the Jewish people Credit: Yuki Iwamura/Reuters and screenshoot from twitter

Perhaps the best way to characterize them is what Shimon Peres said after his defeat to Netanyahu in 1996 – "The ‘Jews’ beat the ‘Israelis.’" Trump Jews, be they American or any other nationality, feel that they are Jews first and above all, and only then citizens of their countries.

Trump defines the Jews who back him, as well as those who are vehemently against him, more than Biden or any other president or presidential candidate ever has. And Trump Jews aren’t just American.

Since 2016, I’ve had countless conversations with Israeli, French and Russian Jews who can’t speak English and have never visited the U.S., but feel Trump speaks for them, as Jews, in his rejection of a world they see as hopelessly hostile to them. They have invested so much in him emotionally, it’s likely they will remain Trump Jews after he’s gone. I have yet to meet a Jew, anywhere in the world, who remains ambivalent towards Trump.

Hopefully Trump will lose badly on November 3rd and be swept out of power. But even after he is gone, the Trump Jews are here to stay. His toxic cocktail of phobias and denials that define his American Jewish base, and their counterparts in Israel and other parts of the Diaspora, will continue to bind them together, while constituting a core cause of the deepening chasm within the communities making up world Jewry.

The Jewish people is the closest it has ever been to a schism since it fragmented into the sects of Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes, Zealots and early Christians in the last days of the Second Temple, 2000 years ago.

Today, there is vanishingly little linking ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem and their progressive cousins in New York, though they still could, literally, be cousins. There are so many religious, ideological and geographical strands of Jewish life separating them.

But the main dividing line between Jews everywhere today is the result they are praying for on Tuesday night. If and when we split into two Jewish peoples, it will be on that line.