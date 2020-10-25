Donald Trump and Orthodox Jews Share No Values at All

A 'rediscovered' student of many years past caught me recently in a chance encounter. "As an Orthodox rabbi living in Israel – I imagine that you are supporting President Trump," he stated.

But no, I immediately responded: as an Orthodox rabbi, I am compelled to vote him out. He stands against everything we believe in.

As a covenanted people, our theological DNA affirms the holiness of all human beings, while Trump makes common cause with racists and white supremacists; we have always allied ourselves with the best findings of scientific investigation and Trump ridicules that process and the scientists behind it; we believe in the preciousness of human life, while Trump indicates that as long as he is healthy, the rest of the country be damned.

The list goes on. I do not like to identify myself as a rabbi in political matters. I have seen both in the U.S. and in Israel the terrible damage of theocrats who push their religious agendas into every aspect of social and personal life. But facing the potential of four more years of terrible social strife and climactic cataclysm, we all need to speak from the deepest part of our knowledge.

In this case it is not only the holy books that speak to us, but our experience as a people. We know what it means and what can happen when democracy is eroded: public rallies based on hate; the deriding of a free press; the effort to deny voting; the imputation of wild conspiracies; and the refusal to accept a peaceful transfer of power when one loses an election.

Orthodox rabbis know all this, so why are they silent, or even complicit?

Take for example the Orthodox Mishpacha Magazine’s widely publicized letter of thanks to President Trump by American Hasidic and Yeshiva leaders, regarding his support for reopening schools and permitting community celebrations, without regard for COVID-19 and society. By demanding that their schools be classified as ‘essential’ for human survival, they are actually betraying their desperate fear of losing their adherents to the surrounding culture.

That an influential Orthodox magazine is giving so much publicity less than two weeks before the election to a months-old letter is an obviously political act: it is pushing the letter as a Trump endorsement by Orthodox Jewish leaders (and the claim that it is ‘not a political endorsement’ is too cynical to deserve comment).

Sadly, many Orthodox rabbis have bought into the Christian fundamentalist political view that while Trump is a sinner, a flawed vessel, he will nonetheless do what "needs to be done," and that somehow, he will be controlled from going too far.

I can’t gauge the evangelicals, but Jews should know that "moral sin begets sin." The worst tendencies in political structures, when encouraged, will always proliferate.

Open gallery view President Donald Trump poses outside St. John's Church across from the White House, Bible in hand, after law enforcement moved aggressively to push back protesters from a nearby park. June 1, 2020 Credit: Patrick Semansky,AP

Other Orthodox rabbis are simply afraid to speak out – their Trump-supporting congregational leaders will punish them, or so they fear.

But the large reason for Orthodox rabbinic silence is that they buy the Republican PR that Trump is Israel’s only true supporter.

One must admit that the acts of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital and the Golan as part of the country have some symbolic significance. The peace deals with the UAE and other states may be seen as terrific, but don’t forget the price: upending the longstanding U.S. principle of Israel's strategic military advantage. That has been lost in Trump’s 'Art of the Deal' impending sale of the most sophisticated weaponry to the UAE.

And we must remember that Democratic Congress members have remained steadfastly pro-Israel and anti-BDS. Don’t give credence to the less than a handful of noisemakers. The Biden-Harris ticket is fully part of this support for Israel.

Israel needs, and Jews everywhere, including the Orthodox, need, like all other citizens of the world, a strong, internally cohesive, morally engaged U.S. Trump delivers chaos, dissention, corruption and deep sickness. Orthodox rabbis, I believe, know that deep down.

Open gallery view A man wears a 'Make America Great Again' kippa as Trump addresses The Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas Credit: Erik Kabik Photography / Media P

In our tradition, associating with evildoers (chibbur rashaim) is a predictive indicator of going to hell. How much more so is chimud rashaim, the passionate love of these same evil mischief-makers?

People of good will with impeccable lives and careers have stood up to recount their terrible experiences with "the most flawed man they've ever known." Are we as Orthodox rabbis to be actively identified with him? Will our lack of pushback and no outright rejection mean we're passively endorsing him?

The halakhah states, "silence is admission." How do we face our children, our fellow citizens, having approved of a man that represents all those qualities and actions that our own tradition decries?

Rabbi Daniel Landes is founder and director of YASHRUT, building civil discourse through a theology of integrity, justice, and tolerance. YASHRUT includes a semikhah initiative as well as programs for rabbinic leaders