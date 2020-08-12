Haaretz - back to home page
Defund the Police - or Buy Them Lunch? The Debate Raging Within N.Y.'s Jewish Community

Some experts and residents – as in Crown Heights, Brooklyn – fear that anti-police sentiment may be contributing to rising crime, but others say they just want public safety to be safe for everyone

Danielle Ziri
Danielle Ziri
New York
People protesting near city hall calling for the New York City government to defund the police, June 30, 2020.
People protesting near city hall calling for the New York City government to defund the police, June 30, 2020.Credit: Carlo Allegri / Reuters

