Cornel West Explains Why He's Convinced His Views on Israel Led Him Out of Harvard

WASHINGTON – Never one to shy from controversy, Dr. Cornel West once again finds himself at the center of a firestorm after Harvard University refused to consider him for tenure – a decision he links to his support for Palestinian rights.

He has been one of America’s most prominent philosophy scholars and activists for decades, and West tells Haaretz that while he believes his anti-occupation stance played a central role in the university’s decision, he feels bullish about how far pro-Palestinian activism has come over the past 40 years and where it’s heading.

West, 67, previously left the Massachusetts school in 2002 following a public spat with then-President Lawrence Summers, before returning in 2016. He says Harvard’s administration told him there was no possibility for a tenure review but offered him more money or a prestigious chair. He believes there were three possible reasons for Harvard’s decision: his academic work, his age or his politics.

The academic, who will participate in the prestigious Gifford Lectures in 2024, quickly rules out the first two possibilities, citing his previous tenure 36 years ago at Yale and professorships at Harvard and Princeton with the highest possible honors for a faculty member, as well as over 20 books published under his name.

“These days, they’ll say ‘Your best work is behind you.’ The Gifford Lectures are the Nobel Prize of philosophical lectures, and I’ve been granted other significant honors over the last three years. If they believe I have something to say for the future, I don’t think Harvard can claim otherwise,” West says.

He does not believe his public support for Sen. Bernie Sanders or Black Lives Matter was a deal breaker, noting that his stance on those topics is mainstream enough to not be viewed as alienating. “Then I thought of the Palestinian issue and the Israeli occupation – now that is a taboo,” West says.

He says he then remembered other outspoken professors, such as Atalia Omer and Lorgia García Peña, who were previously denied tenure. “That’s where I begin to see a pattern and hear the different stories of folks being weary of any critique of Israeli occupation,” West says. “What’s happening now in this reactionary moment in both the United States and Israel – our gangster is gone, yours is still in place – [is that] the neoliberal hegemony in the universities is still very reluctant to have a robust, respectful, free dialogue on what’s going on, past and present, when it comes to Israeli and Palestinian issues,” he adds.

West, who will now join the faculty at New York’s Union Theological Seminary, describes his claims as “a hypothesis based on evidence,” adding that he’s sure there were other issues influencing his particular case.

“Being a Black man and disrespected, underpaid, undervalued – it’s a combination in my particular case. But given my high visibility, for them to be willing to take that kind of chance…”

West describes the support he has received as overwhelming, and that the Ivy League school’s decision backfired on them. “I don’t think they had planned on this, I really don’t,” he says, adding that the support he has received could influence similar events in the future.

He is careful not to lob accusations of blanket censorship, instead describing an attempt to suppress certain dissident voices. “I don’t think that’s censorship across the board; I see censorship tied to dictatorial rule. I wouldn’t make that claim about universities in the United States, but rather a certain kind of consensus and hegemony. There’s a much more robust dialogue in Israel than in the States,” he says.

Harvard declined to comment on claims that West’s positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict played a role in the decision to deny him tenure review.

‘Unbelievable progress’

West’s previous statements on Israel have seen him draw both praise and vitriol, though his criticism of then-President Barack Obama, when in 2014 he branded him a “war criminal” over his support for Israel, was widely slammed.

He is careful to note that he is in solidarity with anybody tracking anti-Jewish hatred, but says that criticism of Israel does not correlate with such prejudice. “I can understand some suspicions people have where critiques of Zionism shade into anti-Jewish hatred. We can have none of the latter, we need to have a serious discourse on the former. I don’t really get upset when folks say ‘Brother West, you know, you strike me as antisemitic.’ Let’s sit down and let me tell you why I’m not. I won’t brush it off and act as if it’s irrelevant,” West says.

Open gallery view Dr. Cornel West marching during a demonstration against racism. Credit: Alex Brandon / AP

“Many of us can argue some very important points, and very compelling conclusions of critiques of Israeli occupation, that have nothing to do whatsoever with anti-Jewish prejudice. It’s a moral and spiritual issue across the board, and one tries to be consistent in that regard,” West says. “That argument, unfortunately, doesn’t resonate among a significant slice of my Jewish brothers and sisters.”

One such critic is Harvard Hillel Executive Director Rabbi Jonah C. Steinberg, who recently accused the “shameful” West of “egging students on” in “scapegoating and demonizing” Jewish people.

“I told the rabbi, ‘It’s clear you don’t understand me. Let’s have a jam session. You bring your ax, I’ll bring my ax, and we’ll have a serious exchange. It’s going to be intense, we’re talking about life-and-death issues here,” West says. “But we can still understand each other, and we can have drinks together and talk about our disagreements. Let’s go at it, that’s what students need. Not just at Harvard, but anywhere and everywhere.”

Despite the events surrounding his departure, West believes the debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has evolved exponentially over the past several decades. He recalls that he, the late Palestinian academic Edward Said and renowned linguist Noam Chomsky were essentially “voices in the wilderness” when they protested in front of The New York Times, attempting to get them to use the word “occupation” and leading protests against Israel’s actions in the first Lebanon war in 1982.

“Edward was viciously attacked; they would have security and police in front of his office” at Columbia University, West recounts. “When I think of where we are now, it’s a very different moment owing to their sacrifices. To go from where we were 1980 to 2021, I see unbelievable progress.”

West, who describes himself as “a prisoner of hope,” calls Said and the late Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel his spiritual forebears, despite their seemingly disparate connections.

“There’s a crucial overlap between their legacies,” West explains. Heschel was “an Orthodox Jew, fundamentally committed to chesed [kindness], in love with the Baal Shem Tov, overflowing with love which overflowed into justice. But that same Heschel, in his particular context, was a Zionist. Edward Said, Christian in origin and secular by choice, was concerned with the suffering of people everywhere. He would tell me: ‘Brother West, I’m the last of the Jewish intellectuals.’”

West adds: “I have both of them inside of me – a free, Jesus-loving Black man. I come out of Martin Luther King Jr., John Coltrane, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin. I add something else that Heschel didn’t have and Said didn’t have, but we overlap as a threesome.”

‘They’re scared’

West highlights the growing demand from students to engage with these issues as perhaps the most important development in the pro-Palestinian movement, specifically noting the IfNotNow progressive Jewish organization. “The students are now hungry and thirsty. They’re awakened and it’s setting in – but it’s not spilling over to too many on the faculty,” West says.

“You could hardly get a faculty member to raise a public voice being critical of Israeli occupation, they’re scared,” West charges. “There’s this fear among the faculty, and among the staff.”

When asked if his falling out with Harvard could dissuade others from speaking out, he says it cuts both ways. “It would scare some, but for others it could make them think about their fear and become more bold.”

He continues: “Palestinian students would look for faculty advisers and hardly anyone would come forth. I said, ‘I would, sure.’ We had some very intense dialogues in the years I was here, we’ve had at least three death threats and all the things that go along with those kinds of events.”

West recounts how he would start each gathering by saying, ‘This is a spiritual and moral issue. There’s wholesale internationalism with occupations all around the world. We are concerned about structures of domination wherever they are, we’re talking tonight about this particular occupation and we do not tolerate any anti-Jewish sentiment, prejudice, hatred or contempt.’ And if it spills over, human beings are human beings and we point it out.”

He believes the debate about Palestinian rights will continue to trend in what he calls the proper direction. “To use Harvard’s motto, it cannot but be a move toward veritas, toward truth, and the condition of truth is to allow suffering to speak. It’s harder for defenders of Israel who act as if the occupation either doesn’t exist or is some tertiary element, and therefore overlook the suffering and social misery of Palestinians. Their position is increasingly weaker, and this situation reveals this,” he says.

West recalls a public debate with his former colleague Alan Dershowitz several years ago when explaining how his criticism of Israel is rooted in Jewish thought. “He said, ‘I don’t understand why you’re so pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel.’ You can’t understand me being concerned with Jewish security? I know 2,000 years of history of being hated and haunted. I know the history of pogroms and ghettoization and the Shoah. I’m deeply committed to Jewish security and justice, but you can’t predicate Jewish security on domination and occupation. That’s basic 101 history. Sooner or later, chickens come home to roost.”

He is further buoyed by the growing internal dialogue within the Jewish community surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “You’re really generating some serious possibilities for breakthrough,” he says. “Once you get that internal dialogue taking place, in a self-critical form, then you get real possibilities and chances for shifts at the highest echelons of power that can take place without people feeling as if they’re being pushed against the wall.”

West describes participating in a march outside the AIPAC Policy Conference several years ago as one such landmark, recalling how parents and grandparents walked out to see their children marching.

“That was a hell of a moment,” he recounts. “‘I sent you to summer camp, and this is what you end up marching for? What the heck is going on?’ They can’t blame it on Prof. West talking about Rabbi Heschel and all that prophetic BS. I don’t downplay the significance: When you have people who’ve been so thoroughly hated, then you have to really overcome a whole lot of barriers in terms of being fearful. Once they’re able to join together with the Palestinian voices and Black voices and brown voices and indigenous peoples, then you’ve got something.”

Crucial questions

Despite the supposed progress over the past several decades, West does not know whether there will be a pivotal moment or a gradual adopted acceptance. He compares it to the movement against apartheid in the 1980s, while acknowledging the differences between the two situations.

“We were trying to create some kind of pressure from the outside [with South Africa]. It looked as if we had very little chance, but then you turn a corner and boom. These external forces and pressures really brought to bear,” he says, also highlighting the importance of student involvement and leaders such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who advocated nonviolent resistance.

West is further reminded of his activism on South Africa when he considers the controversy surrounding the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, for which he has long been one of its most notable proponents.

“I understand BDS as very similar to the boycott vis-à-vis South African apartheid. Others understand it as an attempt to pull the rug from under any possible mediation or way of engaging in fundamental transformation without some kind of hatred. I’ve always understood boycotts as nonviolent forms, based on a love of the people who are being victimized,” West says.

“Go back to Martin King’s Montgomery boycott – he was not hating the white brothers and sisters, he was hating American apartheid and Jim Crow and Jane Crow,” he notes. “As soon you mention BDS in the United States, oftentimes hatred and contempt come up rather than love and justice. And it’s very difficult to have a conversation on that issue.”

The prospect of a two-state solution is another topic West considers a third rail in the public discourse. “Have the conditions been undercut? If so, then what are we really talking about as an alternative? Are we talking about a secular state, are we talking about an attempt to create a strong buffer of international troops because of two people unable to live with one another without going at each other tooth and nail? All of those are very crucial questions to me. I try not to be in any way flippant about this – a whole lot is at stake.”

West stresses that his desire to be morally consistent is what he hopes his skeptics understand about him. “When I talk about my deep love for Palestinian brothers and sisters, it always goes hand-in-hand with a deep love of Jewish brothers and sisters. But when you’re consistent, it means that you’re always willing to be trashed, misunderstood, misconstrued ­– you’re willing to pay that cost,” he says.

“I’m following a Palestinian Jew named Jesus; I’m not on Pontius Pilate’s payroll. The problem is in this highly commodified world, the culture is so leveled and dumbed down. It’s very difficult to be understood, but I’m never surprised by evil or paralyzed by despair. I’m having a good time. I do it with joy and a smile on my face, and whatever style I can preserve.”