Blinken: U.S. Won't Make Concessions to Iran to Help Resume Nuclear Talks

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States will not make any concessions to Iran in order to bring Tehran to the negotiating table concerning a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Addressing the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken said the Biden administration will consult with allies and partners in the Middle East - as well as members of Congress - prior to lifting any sanctions on Iran. "We're determined to consult on the takeoff, not just the landing, if there is any movement. Thus far, there hasn't been."

Blinken's remarks follow a White House announcement that the United States and Israel will hold on Thursday their first virtual strategic consultative group meeting, led by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

According to a White House statement, the talks "will focus on regional issues, building on the close consultations between the two sides over the past several months," and is part of a "broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship, building on longstanding dialogues between our two nations under previous administrations."

140 bipartisan lawmakers urged the administration earlier this week to adopt a comprehensive approach to curb the range of regional threats posed by Iran. Iran has recently accelerated its violations of restrictions under the 2015 nuclear deal, which granted it relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs to its nuclear activities. The Biden administration's bid for diplomacy has been overshadowed in recent weeks as Iran-backed militia fired rockets on U.S. forces in Iraq, triggering concerns about escalation.