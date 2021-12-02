Biden's Hanukkah Party: From Fighting Antisemitism to Meeting Golda

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed nearly 140 American-Jewish leaders, officials and members of Congress to the White House for a menorah lighting ceremony Wednesday, marking the administration’s most significant in-person gathering with the Jewish community since taking office nearly one year ago.

The reception, hosted by Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is considered one of the most high-profile events U.S. presidents hold with the Jewish community and has been a tradition for the past 20 years.

While the guest list was downsized compared to past years, the Bidens, Harris and Emhoff each respectively gave perhaps their most sweeping remarks on matters pertaining to the Jewish community before the menorah was lit by Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of D.C.’s Adas Israel Conservative congregation, Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, community leader Susie Stern and Aaron Glatt, an infectious disease doctor and rabbi.

Dr. Biden opened the event, drawing comparisons between the miracle of the Hanukkah story and the miracle of “the nurses who work through the night to keep us healthy, the educators who helped carry our students through one of the hardest times in memory, the military families who bear the weight of our national security,” she said. “Friends who help us in our time of need, the children who inspire us to build a better future with courage and compassion, with love and grace with small acts of kindness – we are a light to one another, we shine through the darkness of a broken world.”

Emhoff spoke next, acknowledging that as the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, it was not lost on him that he stood before the crowd on behalf of all the Jewish families and communities across America.

Open gallery view U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walking past the Liberty Bell menorah at the White House last night. Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

“As our great president has said: Our history and our values as Jews are an essential part of who we are as Americans. Jewish values are American values,” he said. The second gentleman also paid tribute to White House liaison to the Jewish community Chanan Weissman, whom he credited with helping craft his message to the Jewish community, and congratulated him on the recent birth of his daughter (“Tonight we are celebrating ‘Chanan-nukkah,’” he quipped).

Harris spoke next, saying how the holiday is a family favorite. “As Jews have gathered to light the menorah – a tradition that has endured during moments of darkness and in moments also of celebration – we have known, and always known, that we will not be deterred, that we will not be distracted from what we know is good and our enduring commitment to good,” the vice president said.

She recalled how Jewish immigrants, merchants and Coast Guard members gathered for Hanukkah services on Ellis Island after World War II, noting that Emhoff looked at the immigration papers of his family members who originally entered America through there. “Decades later, when a brick was thrown through the window of a Jewish home in Billings, Montana, the town came together. Thousands put menorahs in their windows in a stand against hate. And just last year, at hospitals and nursing homes, staff members celebrated Hanukkah with patients who were separated from their families due to the pandemic,” she said.

The president spoke last, acknowledging Jewish cabinet members in attendance including Attorney General Merrick Garland (Biden took one of several thinly veiled shots at the Trump administration saying Garland was “restoring justice to the Justice Department”), Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Eric Lander.

Biden also officially welcomed Israel’s new ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog, before telling the audience his oft-repeated story of meeting with the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

“In each successive generation, the Hanukkah story provides a powerful lesson and nourishes the wellspring of hope. In darkness, there’s light. In cynicism, there’s hope and optimism and an unyielding belief that miracles are possible,” Biden said.

The president highlighted the menorah used for the event, on loan from Philadelphia’s National Museum of American Jewish History. It was designed by the late artist Manfred Anson, a Holocaust survivor who designed it after Liberty Bell, which is inscribed with the same biblical passage from Leviticus featured on the menorah. The bells were cast from a souvenir Anson collected after arriving in the United States, and each is inscribed with the name of a notable American Jew.

Open gallery view Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff taking part in the menorah0lighting ceremony at the White House yesterday. Credit: MANDEL NGAN - AFP

The president quoted his late friend Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to serve in Congress, who said “the veneer of civilization is paper thin. We are its guardians, and we can never rest,” in talking about the urgent need to combat antisemitism and intolerance. He paid tribute to Deborah Lipstadt, his nominee for special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, saying “there is nobody more qualified than [her].”

Senate Republicans have been indefinitely delaying her confirmation over past critical tweets, to the consternation of the U.S.-Jewish establishment.

“When we light this menorah in the White House, when Jewish families place menorahs in their windows, we are proclaiming liberty,” Biden said. “We’re exercising the freedom that the Maccabees sought to simply practice their faith. And we’re showing that there is still light, that even the most fragile flame can be sustained in a tradition and nourish the soul of a people.

“That little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward. And whether it’s in the Temple in Jerusalem or a temple of our democracy, nothing broken or profaned is beyond repair. Nothing. We can always build back better or perhaps build back brighter,” he concluded.