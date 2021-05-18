Biden Is Wasting His Precious Time on Israel-Palestine, and That Can't Make Him Happy

I haven’t spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden in the last few days, but I’m certain he’s irritated, agitated and impatient. And rightly so. One hundred and twenty days into his term, the last thing he expected or wanted was to have to speak to Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu three times, to Mr. Mahmoud Abbas once, and be subjected to harsh criticism from many within his own party.

He was elected and boldly set out to fix a faltering republic, restore governability and respect to a democracy savaged and pillaged by his predecessor, deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination of the nation, begin to mend America’s derelict and decaying infrastructure, restore the U.S.’ credibility in the world, strengthen its alliances, and devise and craft policies vis-à-vis China, Russia, Iran and climate change.

More than anything, he must be resentful that Israel and the Palestinians are consuming and wasting precious amounts of his time and energy, after they've superimposed themselves on his agenda, gate-crashed his critical priorities list and disrupted his political rhythm.

But for some, this isn’t enough.

Biden is under pressure to “get involved” in the current Israeli-Palestinian flare-up, to “demand and mediate a cease-fire” (which he did in Monday’s call with Netanyahu), to “show leadership,” to “project American diplomatic prowess.”

He is under some duress from two distinct groups: Democrats who are either questioning Israel’s policies or outright criticizing Israel; and the foreign policy community, particularly the Mideast ecosystem in Washington.

Until about a week ago, it was convenient – though fundamentally wrong – to dismiss Democratic criticism as a predictable echo chamber of House progressives, specifically “the Squad,” with the addition of a few more representatives plus senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Then came rare criticism from Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, hardly a die-hard “progressive,” and then Sen. Chris van Hollen and 27 other senators signing a letter urging an immediate cease-fire, concurrent with a letter by 12 House members – among them staunch Israel supporters like Jerry Nadler, Jamie Raskin, David Cicilline and Jan Schakowsky.

While this may not constitute open dissent or adversely affect the U.S.-Israel relationship in the immediate time frame, it is a point of inflection. Israel has become fair game, and the U.S.’ disengagement from and deprioritization of the Israeli-Palestinian issue can only go so far.

The Beltway’s Mideast community made more substantive arguments, such as those by Aaron David Miller and Daniel Kurtzer in Politico, urging the president not to engage in a conflict-ending process – a sure exercise in futility – but in limited diplomacy designed to prevent further escalation and spillover.

Biden is using new language. In his Eid greeting on Sunday, he urged, for the second time, equality: “We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy.”

Open gallery view US President Joe Biden speaking with Democratic representatives Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell in Detroit earlier today. Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM - AFP

On Monday, Biden explicitly said the U.S. “supports a cease-fire.” Meanwhile, the United States blocked three UN Security Council joint statements whose language it deemed to be anti-Israeli, and simultaneously approved the $735 million sale of precision munitions to Israel – which Israel had asked for on short notice, strangely enough on May 5 – despite members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee expressing reservations and requesting further review in light of Gaza operations.

The U.S. media highlighted the split among Democrats and the criticism directed at Biden for his automatic, pro-Israel positions and his supposed standoffishness. A New York Times headline on Monday stated that “Democrats, growing more skeptical of Israel, pressure Biden,” while Politico was less polite: “Democrats trash Biden’s handling of Israeli strikes in Gaza.” Not to mention “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver’s criticism of Israel’s alleged “war crimes,” which went viral.

Despite the intrusion on his schedule and the rude invasion of his agenda, and notwithstanding his aversion to the issue and impatience with Netanyahu, Biden has offered ironclad support of Israel. He allowed Israel freedom of action; he refrained from criticizing Israel’s actions in Jerusalem directly leading to the Gaza flare-up; he deflected international and mainly domestic pressure to act immediately.

Given that the confrontation in Gaza had no strategic objectives to begin with, given that there are no discernible political benefits in stretching it out further, and given that Biden absorbed the criticism of Israel, Mr. Netanyahu may be wise to heed the president’s call for a cease-fire.

Biden will weather the criticism against him, but the criticism against Israel will not subside quickly – and Israel will need Biden to confront it.