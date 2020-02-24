As Sanders Surges, Bloomberg Eyes Americans in Israel to Win Democratic Nomination

NEW YORK - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is eyeing American voters in Israel for his 2020 presidential bid, as part of a new push to rally Democrats Abroad, his campaign told foreign correspondents on Monday.

Americans living abroad who identify as democrats can either vote in their state’s primary via absentee ballot or do so as registered members of Democrats Abroad, the Democratic party’s official arm for Americans living outside the United States.

Its members vote in the Democrats Abroad Global Primary and are recognized as a state party by the Democratic National Committee. The party is represented by 13 pledged delegates at the Democratic National Convention. For that reason, ballots cast as part of the party potentially weigh more than simple absentee ballots as part of a state primary.

Although the U.S. State Department estimated that nine million U.S. citizens were living abroad in 2016, according to the Bloomberg campaign’s director for Democrats Abroad John Calvelli, “there is a large discrepancy between the number of Americans living abroad and the number of voters in the Democrats Abroad Global primary.”

While this number includes both Republicans and Democrats, in 2016, only 34,570 democrats voted in the Global Primary. As for Israel, out of the over 100,000 Americans living in the country, only 412 participated in the process through the Democrats Abroad.

“Israel has a large expat population, which means that there are American voters that the Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign is looking to reach,” Calvelli told Haaretz. “Through events, targeted outreach, and old-fashioned networking, our team is looking to simultaneously spread the word about Mike’s record and increase the number of Democrats Abroad voters in Israel.”

“Because of his commitment to fighting anti-Semitisim and support for Israel, Mike and his message will resonate with Americans living there,” he added.

Bloomberg has recently emerged as the leading candidate for the pro-Israel establishment after fellow Jewish candidate and frontrunner in the democratic race Bernie Sanders announced Sunday that he won’t be attending the annual AIPAC conference next week. Sanders also reiterated his criticism of the Israeli government last week when he made a distinction between being “for the Israeli people” and supporting the “right-wing racist governments that currently exist in Israel."

The Bloomberg campaign’s strategy to compete for Democrats abroad delegates, which Calvelli said could play a “catalytic role” in the election, is focused both on increasing the number of Americans who vote through Democrats Abroad and identifying Bloomberg supporters who live abroad

“By doing this we are working to maximize the number of our supporters participating in this process,” Calvelli said.

The campaign’s plan, he added, involves hiring staff overseas to engage with potential voters, hosting events in key markets such as Israel, and executing a “paid, earned and social media strategy” including: investing in digital and print ads in publications throughout the globe, engaging with local media, and pushing campaign content on social media.

Democrats Abroad members can begin voting on March 3rd and will have until March 10th to cast their ballots. The group allows registering and voting on the same day and by email ballot. Those who vote as Democrats Abroad will not be allowed to also vote in their home state primary.

According to a new poll conducted last week by Political Polls, Michael Bloomberg, who joined the presidential race three month ago, is popular among Jewish voters in the U.S. with 28 percent of respondents favoring him. He is followed by Pete Buttigieg with 16 percent, and Biden with 10 percent.

Sanders, who won the Nevada caucus on Saturday and jumped to a 15-point lead in the race, according to an ABC News-Washington Post poll, only receives the support of six percent of the Jewish voters surveyed.

Bloomberg’s first appearance on the debate stage in Las Vegas last week largely underwhelmed American voters at home.

He’ll join his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination again in another debate on Tuesday in South Carolina. He did not compete in the first four voting states but is on ballots in the slew of states that vote March 3.

The billionaire businessman is trying to place himself as Sanders’ direct competition in the democratic race. Sanders, who's campaign runs largely on an anti-billionaire message, has criticized Bloomberg for pouring his wealth into the campaign but lacking “the energy we need to defeat Donald Trump."

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.