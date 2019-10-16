AOC, Tlaib, Omar Endorse Bernie Sanders for U.S. President

WASHINGTON - Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), three first-term Members of Congress who are influential within the left-wing parts of the Democratic Party, are endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.



Their joint endorsement was first reported on Tuesday night by the Washington Post, and was later confirmed by Sanders’ campaign and the three Members’ offices. The three Congresswoman are part of a group of legislators nicknamed “The Squad” which also includes Rep. Ayana Presley of Massachusetts,which is trying to pull the Democratic Party to adopt more left-wing positions.



Ocasio-Cortez is expected to join Sanders at a rally in New York this weekend, which will mark his “comeback” to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack last week.

Omar and Tlaib, the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, will separately publish statements of support for his candidacy. Their endorsement could help Sanders in his battle with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over the support of self-described progressives in the party primary.



Sanders has called in speeches and debates to condition U.S. military aid to Israel on Israel taking concrete steps to end the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.

While there are probably many reasons for the “Squad” members to support Sanders, it is also noteworthy that their position on Israel is more critical than the vast majority of the Democratic Party, and is more closely aligned with Sanders than with any other Presidential contender.

