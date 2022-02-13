An Israeli View of the Super Bowl, America's Real Independence Day

The NFL Super Bowl is a religious event. And yes, it inevitably has a Jewish angle – particularly Super Bowl LVI, even though my very own, obnoxiously irritating but lovable New York Giants aren’t playing.

As everyone knows, it is the most viewed, most attractive entertainment spectacle to decide the football championship. American football, that is. The game you play mostly with your hands. It’s not my beloved and romantic Arsenal who are playing, nor the mighty, world famous Notts County (passionately and die-hard supported by the editor of this important article).

It’s the Super Bowl. It is arguably the single most important sporting event of the year, with deepest apologies to baseball fanatics and statistics-obsessed observers and fans of that less intelligent sport, basketball.

It’s the Super Bowl, and it warrants attention every bit as much as mundane issues like Russia, Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal, China or Joe Biden. On this day, most Americans would rather eavesdrop on a conversation between Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and his quarterback, Joe Burrow, than on a phone call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I’m not going to bore you with the tedious analysis of the Xs and Os of each team’s defensive and offensive strategies, or their relative strengths and weaknesses. I waste my own time on that. You can read extensive and exhaustive articles on modern football’s sophisticated data analytics elsewhere.

This is not about offensive lines and quarterback comparisons, but about the religious and romantic dimensions of the game.

You already know that a 30-second commercial spot cost $6.5 million this year, whether for food, cars, cryptocurrency or prescription drugs.

Super Bowl LVI (56) will be played in California’s SoFi stadium, giving the Los Angeles Rams home field advantage. The venues are determined three to four years in advance and are unchangeable, so Cincinnati just have to contend with that.

Roman numerals are used because the Super Bowl always takes place in the calendar year following the regular season – so the 2022 Super Bowl is actually the last game of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the league’s oldest teams. Starting as the Cleveland Rams from 1936 to 1945, the Rams subsequently moved to L.A., playing there from 1946 to 1994. They then moved to St. Louis, but returned to Los Angeles in 2015. That’s America: everyone moves, with little loyalty – the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Minneapolis Lakers, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Oakland Raiders, the Baltimore Colts, and many more.

Just imagine Manchester United moving to Derby, Leeds United moving to Birmingham, or AS Roma moving to Milan. Impossible.

The Rams have contested the Super Bowl four times: They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980; won Super Bowl XXXIV as the St. Louis Rams; and lost twice to the New England Patriots, most recently in 2019.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been in Cincinnati ever since their establishment in 1967. They have twice lost Super Bowls to the San Francisco 49ers – XVI and XXIII – and in the past 30 atrocious years have become perennial losers. But here they are in Super Bowl 56.

This is all nice trivia, but the real dilemma if you’re not an indigenous Rams or Bengals fan is this: Who do you support as a football-loving neutral?

Open gallery view Super Bowl LVI, from an Israeli perspective. Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez /AP

There’s a simple matrix of criteria. Bear with me.

Let’s say you’re a Giants fan, like me. Your team isn’t playing. Okay, we knew that.

Next trip wire: you never, ever want your immediate division rivals to win: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and the newly named Washington Commanders – previously known as the Redskins, but better to have been named the Washington Filibusters, Washington Indictments, Washington Gridlocks or Washington Hearings.

Next is the family category: Your wife/husband/girlfriend/boyfriend/BFF is originally from one of the cities playing, or lived there. Let’s say that’s not the case.

From there, we move to the beautiful and purifying “Bias and Hate” column: Did any of these two teams ever humiliate my team? No. Is there spite involved? No.

Do I have a burning animosity toward certain players or coaches on either team? Not really, no.

That brings us to politics. Is the city red or blue? While Biden won both the state of California and the city of Los Angeles by a wide margin, Donald Trump won Ohio by 53.3 percent to 45.3 percent. Yet Biden won Hamilton County, where Cincinnati is located, by a comfortable 57.2 percent to 41.3 percent. So if you’re either a Democrat or a Republican, this category isn’t helping you much.

And with that, we inevitably invoke the Jewish angle – a potentially decisive category.

The Jewish Institute of Religion, established in 1875 by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, is the main seminary in America training rabbis, cantors and educators in Reform Judaism. The graduation banquet for the first class, in 1883, was labeled “the Trefa Banquet,” since lobsters, shrimp and calamari were served. Some dissenting rabbis initiated a debate on the relevance and applicability of Jewish dietary laws in 1880s America. Once they failed to convince the others, they splintered and formed a new denomination: Conservative Judaism.

So, in case you didn’t know, the fine city of Cincinnati is in fact the cradle of Reform and Conservative Judaism.

Then there’s Los Angeles. About 17.5 percent of the City of Angels’s population is Jewish – that’s 700,000 people. When California was admitted to the Union in 1850, the U.S. census listed just eight Jews in Los Angeles. But many entrepreneurial Jews, discriminated against by East Coast WASP elites, set out to reinvent themselves in LA. They built, managed and owned Hollywood: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. were all started by American Jews. They created, as in the title of Neal Gabler’s 1988 book abut the foundation of Hollywood, “An Empire of their Own.”

Open gallery view Last-minute preparations ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday. Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN - AFP

If this still isn’t enough to sway you one way or the other, don’t forget that for most Americans, the least important feature of the Super Bowl is the game itself.

The Super Bowl isn’t just the pinnacle of the short, grueling football season and the climax game of a spectacular sport. It is also a meticulously observed and religiously celebrated day of reckoning in America’s long and heroic battle against obesity.

According to the U.S. National Retail Federation, which monitors and studies consumption trends and data, Americans will spend an estimated $14.6 to $15.5 billion (that’s right, billion) on food and drink to help get them through the excruciatingly physical game in good health and spirits.

In Super Bowl LV, that figure was a modest $13.9 billion. The difference is due to the current annual inflation rate of 7.5 percent, and absolutely not because of an unhealthy uptick in the U.S. national appetite.

That equates to about $46.50 for every American. This rises to around $79 when you only include the 90 million Americans who will watch the game at a Super Bowl party, with friends or at a sports bar, out of the 185 million Americans expected to tune in.

But don’t let the numbers overwhelm and shock you. This is money well spent.

The United States will consume 1.25 billion chicken wings. That’s 45.5 million kilograms. Twenty-six million avocados will be sold, part of the 4 million kilograms – that’s 4,000 tons – of guacamole being served up.

As part of their health freak culture, Americans will also spend $140 million on potato chips, which is roughly the equivalent of two F-35 jets that could help Ukraine.

And if all of this hasn’t sold you on the Super Bowl, by all means go back to the Iran nuclear deal. Really. No one cares.