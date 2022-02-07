WASHINGTON – In her first term in Congress, Illinois congresswoman Marie Newman quickly fashioned herself into one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian lawmakers in the Democratic caucus. However, she is now embroiled in a bribery scandal largely focused on those positions.

An ongoing probe by the U.S. House Committee on Ethics significantly hampers the short-term political prospects of Newman. The 57-year-old representative was already facing an uphill primary battle against fellow Democratic Rep. Sean Casten on June 28 due to Illinois redistricting.

The Office of Congressional Ethics, which unanimously voted 6-0 that Newman may have violated both House rules and federal law, is an independent body charged with reviewing allegations of misconduct against members of Congress and referring appropriate matters to the House Committee on Ethics.

Its board report into the matter on January 24 found that “there is substantial reason to believe that during a successful campaign for election to the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Newman may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support.”

It recommended that the House Ethics Committee further investigate, which the panel agreed to do. The ethics committee can reprimand lawmakers and recommend punishment for misconduct.

The scandal is centered around allegations that Newman promised Palestinian-American academic Iymen Chehade a job as her foreign policy adviser – with a particular focus on issues related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – if he would not run against her in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 3rd congressional district in 2020.

Newman first unsuccessfully attempted to primary then-Rep. Dan Lipinski – a conservative Democrat whom Newman targeted over his stance on abortion – in 2018.

According to Newman’s deposition to the OCE, she largely blamed that defeat on a lack of familiarity with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and wanted to prioritize an improved fluency on the matter for the sizeable Arab-American constituency in her district.

Newman further said that Chehade volunteered to author a policy paper in the summer of 2018 as she mulled a repeat primary bid against Lipinski in 2020. After consulting with Chehade, she offered him a position as a staffer in a future congressional office.

“The OCE found that Mr. Chehade’s policy expertise was not the only reason she contracted to employ him in the future,” its report read. “Instead, Rep. Newman likely was motivated to enter the agreement to avoid competing against Mr. Chehade in the next Democratic primary,” it added.

Chehade in turn sent her a draft contract, which explicitly stated that he “agrees not to announce or submit his candidacy for election to Congressional Representative of the 3rd District of Illinois. In exchange, Newman will hire Chehade as her Chief Foreign Policy Advisor” for an annual salary of between $135,000 and $140,000.

Chehade also detailed a number of policy points Newman would commit to, including opposing any legislation entailing additional military aid to Israel, anti-BDS legislation, or legislation bolstering Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

It also granted him discretion over which organizations Newman would meet, specifying that “at no point will Newman accept partial or complete funding for congressional delegations from the [Jewish National Fund], any organization affiliated with the Israeli government, or any organization that embraces Israel’s Zionist or colonial project.”

The draft contract encouraged her to meet with pro-Palestinian organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace, American Friends Service Committee and the U.S. Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation. Newman in turn allegedly responded: “Most of it looks good. Couple of concerns – mostly phraseology.”

The final contract signed by Newman does not mention these specific policy points, nor does it include the language about the alleged quid pro quo concerning Chehade’s potential candidacy.

Chehade went on to file a lawsuit against Newman for breach of contract when she did not hire him upon taking office, though the two settled out of court last July and signed nondisclosure agreements.

Open gallery view Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who will contest an Illinois primary against Rep. Marie Newman in June. Credit: AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades File

Leading advocate

Newman became a leading advocate for Palestinian causes immediately after entering office in January 2021, being the first lawmaker to publicly criticize Israel for not distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. She also signed onto several congressional letters urging the Biden administration to change its approach toward the Palestinians, and co-sponsored fellow Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum’s legislation specifying various actions Israel may not finance with U.S. taxpayer funding while calling for additional oversight of how U.S. military aid is distributed.

She also led an unprecedented, forceful letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last May over evictions of Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Newman was also one of the nine House Democrats to vote against $1 billion in emergency funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system last autumn.

She told Haaretz last May that she came to lead on these matters due to demands from her constituents. “The interesting thing about this job is that you have an agenda, and then the world happens every day,” she said. “In the spirit of always being in alignment with our district, I listen to everybody. When there’s a community that’s in need and their family members across the world are in trouble, I listen.”

The original ethics complaint was submitted by the conservative nonprofit Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust – a fact Newman’s team is using to discredit it.

“Recently, a right-wing organization filed a politically motivated complaint with the OCE regarding a dismissed lawsuit,” Newman’s spokesperson said in a circulated statement. “The materials produced during the OCE’s review overwhelmingly demonstrate that the ethics complaint is completely meritless,” it added.

Newman’s legal team also told the House Ethics Committee that the OCE board, which comprises private citizens, ignored “hundreds of pages” of documents undercutting the charges. “The facts, which OCE consistently omitted whenever they favored Rep. Newman, show that virtually every element of the allegation is false,” they added.

The representative herself told campaign stakeholders in an email last week (subsequently obtained by Rolling Stone magazine) that the complaint “has no basis in fact” and is the work of a “far-right dark money group” seeking “to damage a strong progressive.”

The ethics scandal would be difficult enough for Newman to surmount in its own right. However, because of Illinois’ redistricting map signed into law last November, Newman is running against 50-year-old incumbent Casten in Illinois’ 6th district. And while the new district technically holds more of Newman’s current constituents than Casten’s, his share of the district voted significantly more Democratic in the last election cycle.

Casten, a popular center-left Democrat, has already been endorsed by other Illinois Democrats, including Reps. Brad Schneider and Bill Foster. He was also among the first round of endorsements by the advocacy group Democratic Majority for Israel, which has frequently targeted Newman over the past year over her positions.