Analysis Trump Just Upended the Entire History of Middle East Diplomacy - and Delivered Netanyahu's Ultimate Coup
Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is all about painting himself as more courageous than his predecessors, and to hell with the potential consequences for the region's people
The Jerusalem Embassy Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1995, was a right-wing ambush against both the Clinton administration and...
