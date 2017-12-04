Egypt, Jordan and Turkey Warn U.S. Over Trump's Plan to Recognize Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

The three countries warned of repercussions for the Mideast and the U.S. should Trump make the declaration, saying that the peace process will take a serious hit as a result

comments Print

WASHINGTON - The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan spoke on Sunday with American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and warned him against declaring...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral