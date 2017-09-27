Insisting on Evidence, Two U.S. Lawmakers Want a Bipartisan Commission to Consider the Iranian Nuclear Deal
The representatives, a Republican and a Democrat, submit their bill while the Trump administration is considering decertifying the deal next month
Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation Wednesday to form a bipartisan commission to verify whether Iran is complying with...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now