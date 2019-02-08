Sole Suspect in Last Month’s Murder of Elderly Jerusalem Couple Is Released

The scene of the murder of Yehuda and Tamar Kaduri, Jeruslaem, January 13, 2019.

A month after an elderly couple was stabbed to death in their Jerusalem home, the police investigation has stalled. The only suspect in the case was freed on Thursday.

A Jerusalem court ordered the suspect released after custody had already been extended three times. A ban remains on publishing any details of the investigation.

The couple, Yehuda (71) and Tamar (68) Kaduri, were found lifeless in their home in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect’s lawyer, Khaldoon Najm, told Haaretz that apparently the police doubted he was the killer all along. “They said the suspicion was murder, but the investigations and court hearings suggested they only suspected my client of hiding information about the affair, or that he suspected someone of doing it. But he clearly wasn’t the murderer. I’m convinced the murderer is still at large,” he said.

Najm maintained that his client had been detained for three weeks to “calm the public.” He said the suspect had been held “as hostage by the police, because in most hearings there wasn’t corroboration for his involvement in the murder. The court should have released him earlier.”

The investigation into the double murder is currently at a dead end. The crime scene is still closed and the family members cannot enter their parents’ home.

“This is one of the most difficult cases we’ve had in Jerusalem in recent years,” a senior police officer said. The crime scene was described as especially gruesome and a senior officer said no findings at the scene yielded a lead for the investigation.

Initially police thought the murder was a purely criminal act, but in the absence of a lead the investigators involved the Shin Bet security services to ascertain whether it was a terror attack. At this stage the main assumption is that the murder was a non-political crime.

Neither the police nor the Shin Bet found any connection between the couple’s murder and the stabbing of a teenage girl a few days earlier, in the same street.

The police also investigated the couple’s children, and had not ruled out a motive based on a family dispute or financial agreement. The children were not questioned as suspects and the family dismissed this line of inquiry.

Their attorney, far-right activist Itamar Ben Gvir, said, “The family cooperated fully with the police and every request was met.” He called to explore more deeply the possibility of a terror attack.

The family complained that the police were ignoring them. “Apart from the awful disaster that has happened to us we’re having trouble dealing with police obtuseness,” said Nitai Kaduri, the couple’s son. “This consists of taking us to an interrogation room minutes after we understood our parents were no longer living. Accusations were hurled at us without explaining to us what was happening. Our cars were confiscated, our phones were taken and DNA samples were taken from us.”