How to Get Mosquitoes to Leave You Alone and Bite Someone You Hate

Dear lord you smell amazing. That CO2 plume wafting from your facial orifices is intoxicating. Following it to its source, I am drunk on your odor. Like apple pie to Americans, like bacon to just about everybody, thus you are to meeeeee…

Oh. You’re wearing green with white furbelows. What are you, an animal? Forget it. I’m going for the goth – channeling the mosquito hovering near your ear who did not bite you.

Yes, science has figured out how to deter, or at least dismay, the mosquito by means of sartorial choices and induce it to bite somebody you can’t stand.

The carbon dioxide we exhale is a powerful attractant to mosquitoes, conveying “Ambulatory meal here.” Having flown like moths to a flame toward our gorgeous emissions, one of several stimuli based on which the mosquito chooses who to dine on is the colors we wear, Jeff Riffell, a professor for “excellence in biology” at the University of Washington and colleagues reported last week in Nature Communications.

Yes, there are “mosquito magnets” – people among us who get bitten more than other people, Riffell confirms. Other attraction stimuli include skin temperature and specific body odor, but wearing the right color is apparently de rigueur.

The paper focuses on the common mosquito Aedes aegypti, vector of yellow fever, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and other miseries. Aegypti is beautiful, as mosquitoes go, with black and white stripes on its legs. The one that bites is the lady: the male is vegetarian, eating only nectar or plant sap. By the way, that doesn’t mean the only ones whining around you are the females. The males are attracted to humans, too, but apparently only to hang out.

Open gallery view Aedes aegypti mosquito: The lady's faves are red and orange. Aqua and black will do but no green or white. Thank you. Credit: Reuters

Back to the Washington team: they believe the mechanism is that the whiff of CO2 stimulates the mosquitoes’ eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns associated with a potential host. Then they fly that way, they explain. “Imagine you’re on a sidewalk and you smell pie crust and cinnamon,” Riffell stated. “That’s probably a sign that there’s a bakery nearby, and you might start looking around for it.”

So what is the lady aegypti looking for? Her favorite colors are red and orange, which are reminiscent of natural human skin color; and aqua and black. They hate green and white, Riffell assures.

So, goths, if you’re traveling to the Hula Valley or some other mosquito heaven, you’d do well to ditch the gear and dress in light green, blue or purple. “Don’t wear black or red,” the professor of excellence in biology advises.

Why Aegypticus has a predilection for red and orange is clear: it turns out that all human pigmentation looks red-orange to mosquitoes.

“The shade of your skin doesn’t matter, we are all giving off a strong red signature,” Riffell explains. So wearing red is like wearing a target.

Also, black and cyan are long in wavelength, which mosquitoes like in general.

Color code

In their experiments, the team tracked individual mosquitoes in tiny test chambers into which they sprayed specific odors and presented different visual patterns, such as the shape of a hand or a dot. Their tests involving skin colors were done using “faux skin tones that ranged from light to dark... and an unpleasant orange shade typical of individuals using cheap tanning lotion [which we designated ‘vile 45’]” – my, my.

The mosquitoes didn’t seem to care for one skin tone over another: light, dark, vile 45, the team reports.

If no odor stimulus was provided, the mosquitoes tended to ignore all skin tones, and dots. But once the gorgeous gas was injected – the insects ignored the dot if it was green, blue or purple, but headed straight for dots in red, orange, black or cyan.

Repeating the experiment with hand shapes, the team found that if your hand is green, you’re safe.

So now you know. It is also useful to know that different mosquito species prefer different color schemes. Anopheles stephensi likes black and red. Culex quinquefasciatus prefers blue.

“We think human-specialized mosquitoes, like Aedes aegypti and Anopheles stephensi, prefer the reds associated with human skin. Culex quinquefasciatus, that feeds on birds, prefers blue color. So we think their color preference may be related to their host preference,” Riffell explains.

That said, tsetse flies (the vector for sleeping sickness in Africa) also seem to like blue, but they bite humans and other mammals, and our skin does not signal blue. That is something of a mystery, Riffell agrees.

All in all, this study is good news: there is hope for us mosquito magnets out there. Wear colors the mosquitoes hate and give your enemies red scarves for their birthday.

And in another upside, the face masks we seem fated to wear for eternity may proffer another upside beyond reducing the probability that you will get, or disseminate, COVID viral particles. Those masks may break up the CO2 plume that attracts mosquitoes, causing it to dissipate around you more rapidly, Riffell suggests. Just don’t choose the goth-style face masks in red and black.