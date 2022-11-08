Fact-checking Herzog's Claim That Israel Is Committed to Fighting Global Warming

SHARM EL-SHEIKH — Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Monday at the UN climate summit in Sharm a-Sheikh before the UN Secretary General and world leaders – and presented Israel as a green empire that can provide Europe with solar power and has begun preparations to do so. In addition, Herzog presented Israel as a country committed to zero emissions of greenhouse gases, which contribute to global warming.

In practice, the president outlined a climate vision that has yet to be anchored in reality. Thus, for instance, Israel is not committed to zero emissions and is not providing solar energy even sufficient for its own needs. These are his full remarks:

Herzog said:

“Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I am honored to join world leaders and distinguished delegations from across the globe at the COP27. I thank the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and his government for hosting us here in beautiful Sharm el-Sheikh. As neighboring nations, Israel and Egypt are both fortunate to call this beautiful region—the Middle East—our home. However, this home we all love is also a global hotspot for climate change.

The facts:

The president is correct that Israel is indeed in a particularly vulnerable area, and that the danger is great. Although Israel is warming faster than the global average, it hardly takes any steps to prevent what Herzog defines as a disaster. Thus, no government ministry has a preparation plan for the climate crisis. In fact, the funding the state has invested in the Israeli climate booth displayed at the climate summit, five million shekels, is greater than the budget of the preparation administration tasked with protecting Israeli citizens from the crisis.

The coming decades are expected to see a rise of dozens of percentage points in the number of exceptionally warm days felt around Israel, including heat waves that could reach 50 degrees Celsius (112 F). Israel has documented excess deaths in the hundreds as a result of heat waves in the past decade – but the Health Ministry does not instruct doctors or hospitals to address the issue of heatwaves. In addition, the country is not preparing for the rise in sea levels which is expected to make large coastal stretches vanish underwater. Israel also has no plan for food security, although climate changes damage agricultural crops even today.

Herzog said:

“With studies forecasting imminent, severe consequences for our region, the Middle East is on the brink of catastrophe. Here in Sharm el-Sheikh I wish to reiterate the State of Israel’s solid commitments to achieving net zero carbon emissions and to transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2050.”

The facts:

Herzog declared Israel’s commitment to zero emissions – but contrary to his comments, Israel is the only country in the OECD, other than Turkey, that has not committed to zero emissions by the middle of the century. In fact, at the UN’s previous climate summit, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that Israel is committed to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – but in practice it left a lower goal in effect due to opposition from the Treasury. Sources in the government and environmental organizations fear that the incoming government will lower Israel’s climate targets even further.

Herzog said:

“Israel is prepared to assume far greater responsibility. Israel is prepared to lead the effort towards regional climate resilience. I intend to spearhead the development of what I term a Renewable Middle East— a regional ecosystem of sustainable peace.

“I envision that in the foreseeable future the solar energy produced in the deserts of the Middle East will be available for export to Europe, Asia, and Africa. Israel and Greece are already working on electricity connectors to supply green electricity from Israel to Europe.

“I believe that all Middle Eastern nations, abundant with sun and technology, will have the ability to connect the rest of the world to a magnificent source of renewable energy. In a region undergoing accelerated desertification, Israel also has the capability and know-how to deflect severe water shortages and to offer solutions to food insecurity. We are eager to share all our expertise and practical tools: that is what a Renewable Middle East looks like.”

The facts:

Herzog envisions solar energy from the Middle East being available for export to Europe in the near future, and he notes that Israel is working on connections for providing Europe with green power. But it seems that the optimism he displayed is far from reality on the ground. Haaretz has spoken with senior Energy Ministry figures who admitted that there is no concrete project to provide green energy from Israel to Europe. Perhaps Herzog means the project under discussion on planning and constructing an underwater cable to connect Cyprus and Israel, through which power may be imported and exported. If that is what the President means, this is an import-export project based overwhelmingly on fossil fuels. Should it come to pass in the future, the project could also serve the transfer of power from renewable sources as well. The ministry knows of no other projects to export solar energy to Europe.

In addition, Israel, abundant in sunny days, fails repeatedly to meet its own renewable energy targets, and doesn’t produce even 10 percent of its own power consumption from renewable sources.

Open gallery view President Herzog visits the Israeli pavilion at the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, on Monday. Credit: Haim Tzach/GPO

Herzog said:

“Friends, this crisis threatens the very existence of the future we wish to provide our children. It transcends politics and geographic margins—and so must we. I say to all nations at the COP27 and particularly to our neighbors, near and far: this state of emergency demands we work together. Not tomorrow: right now. Let us turn the climate emergency into an opportunity to address twentieth-century conflicts, thereby advancing desperately needed twenty-first-century collaborations. Let us leverage vital regional partnerships as a path towards inclusivity, stability and prosperity, to form this shared, Renewable Middle East.

“The Prosperity Green and Prosperity blue partnership, reflecting Jordan's intention to supply Israel with green electricity, and Israel’s intention to supply Jordan with desalinated water, with the direct involvement of the United States and the United Arab Emirates, is the ultimate example of creative, win-win-win partnership, which will contribute to the stability of the entire region.

“Dear friends, the Quran teaches us to be good to others, as Allah has been good to us, and to not seek to corrupt the land. And in the Bible we read, ‘God settled man in the Garden of Eden, to till it and tend it.’ Let us save the world God gave us, for we have all been created in His image. Thank you.”

The facts:

In his closing comments, the President accurately explains that according to scientific fact, the climate crisis endangers all facets of human life. Today there is indeed overwhelming consensus among scientists regarding the dangers facing humanity as a result of the crisis.