In the year 1896, the Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius predicted that the rising concentration of carbon dioxide in the air could raise temperatures. Now, 126 years later, too may people still don’t buy it — even as the proof rages in our own backyards.

Denial is going out of fashion, and not just at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, which is presently taking place in Egypt. Life as we know it will change, must change, in ways we cannot entirely foresee. But there are a few things we do know: Here are 10 ways the destabilization of climate is impacting us, in no particular order because they are all terrible.

1. Uncertainty, exacerbated: We don’t know how climate change will unfold because we are in uncharted territory, which is unnerving. Never before has atmospheric carbon dioxide risen so fast and gone so high. We know that CO2 affects temperature at a lag, which means we have barely begun to feel the impact of the carbon dioxide already pumped into our air. This means that even if we stopped all greenhouse gas emissions now, it’s only going to get hotter. We don’t know when or by how much. It’s getting harder for meteorologists to forecast weather, giving us less time to brace for (or flee) storms, floods and temperature spikes because, wouldn’t you know, it’s easier to predict weather in cold climates.

2. Sleeplessness, rising: Humans do not cope well with existential uncertainty – and heat also disturbs our sleep. One study estimates that by 2099, heat will reduce our sleep by up to 58 hours a year, which is a lot. It’s also speculative, because who knows how hot it will get by then. The authors point out that the greatest relative increases in heat are at night: We are used to night being cooler, and it’s getting less so. Air conditioners are not a solution; they’re not ubiquitous, and, considering the ecological damage they do, they’re not even a Band-Aid.

3. Mayhem, mounting: Tired, hot people tend to behave badly, and climate change is already fueling conflict regarding water, land and misogyny. The UN warns of increased risk to females from hot, angry males. Reem Alsalem of the UN calls climate change as “the most consequential threat multiplier for women and girls.”

4. Options, running out of: As sea levels rise, coastal communities will suffer. But just moving out and selling your beachfront home to a climate denier won’t cut it, because no place is safe. Some places are getting hit harder and earlier than others, but there is no climate change-free zone. Wealth can help, but only up to a point. As mentioned earlier, air-conditioning stadia is not a solution, and climate change will present unexpected challenges everywhere. Remember the couple who drowned in an elevator in Tel Aviv during a storm? Expect more such unforeseen tragedies in the years to come.

Open gallery view Submerged cars and other vehicles on a highwayin Erftstadt, western Germany, last year. Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

5. When it rains: Climate change is exacerbating flooding, because heat increases evaporation and warmer air holds more moisture, which all results in more rain in some places. The warmer atmosphere is also inherently more unstable. Inland cities far from the coast or rivers but equipped with antiquated drainage systems are also at risk, with low-lying areas vulnerable to inundation and higher ones to increasingly powerful storms, that in one of the vagaries of global warming, are now moving more slowly.

6. When it doesn’t rain: In Israel and the Mediterranean basin, researchers predict intense and irreversible aridification. And if you think seawalls are useless, try building one against the spreading Sahara, and just for the spice of life, rarer but increasingly powerful “medicanes” (Mediterranean hurricanes). So Israel, for one, will lose coastal land to the sea, and dry out, but when it storms, those storms will howl.

7. Sea level rise: As temperatures rise, ocean rise cannot be stopped. We don’t know how quickly oceans will rise, but Greenland, for example, is melting faster than had been thought. What to do? Oceanographer John Englander puts it best: prepare, and move to higher ground.

8. Marine apocalypse: Algae can’t photosynthesize when the water is too warm; corals are dying – it’s really no comfort at all that the “last reef” might be an Israeli one; marine ecosystems are being devastated, also thanks to overfishing and our inexorable habit of polluting, which isn’t related to climate change. The IPCC warns that in some places, "particularly in near-surface waters, warming has already had dramatic impacts on marine animals, plants and microbes.” Blue-green algae, which causes toxic blooms, are, however, thriving.

9. Morbidity and mortality: Climate change affects the food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, the soil on which we live and grow food and microbial and other life around us, so one can expect impacts on health. This applies to animals too — wild ones, pet ones, domestic ones whose planet we are using up. (Note that pollution and climate change are different problems.)

Open gallery view Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, last week. Credit: Michael Probst/AP

10. Impoverishment: When life becomes untenable, people aspire to move, but the question is to where. If, for instance, half-a-billion people seek to flee drought-stricken Africa and the Middle East, as has been predicted will happen, where is their sanctuary? The sobering book “An Inconvenient Apocalypse” (2022) points out that the world cannot sustain a population of 8 billion people (how many it can sustain is unclear, perhaps 2 or 3 billion). The authors do not speculate on timing or the fate of the billions the Earth apparently can’t sustain.

"And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth," Genesis 1:26 says. That has not gone well.

What can we do about it? Denial is counterproductive. We must radically change our habits, beliefs, values and aspirations. We face intolerable choices and aviating blueberries is an easy one: No more flying fruit. Or us. We must abandon our delusion that we were created by a god to be master of all we survey, and also, that we must personally visit exotic locations.

This is not the time or place to cast blame for what we have become and to what we have reduced our home. Nobody is moving to another planet and as you read this, carbon dioxide levels continue to rise. Gene banks won’t save us from extinctions; precious resources shouldn’t go to frivolities such as trying to resurrect the mammoth. Are we prepared for life to end rather than forgo the luxurious lifestyle to which we either became accustomed, or aspire? As the authors of “Inconvenient Apocalypse” stress, we want coffee in the morning, some Israelis love imported blueberries flown in from heaven knows where, but we don’t really need them.